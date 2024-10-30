Manchester United have been dealt a blow as they look to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager, with the Sporting CP boss reportedly 'set to stay' at his current post until early November. The Red Devils have been negotiating with the Portuguese club as they seek to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman was sacked in the wake of United's 2-1 loss to West Ham United, with the club's hierarchy deciding that he had taken them as far as he could. They then set about earnestly looking for his replacement, and Amorim quickly became the favourite to take the position.

Although Fabrizio Romano indicated that the deal was close to completion, an obstacle remained, as United had to negotiate Amorim's notice period with his current club. And it appears as though they have not been able to make an immediate appointment, with Alex Crook and talkSPORT reporting that Amorim is now set to stay in Portugal until the 10th November as things stand.

Amorim 'Set to Stay' at Sporting Until November 10th

Announcement on deal could come soon

Previous reports from talkSPORT had indicated that Sporting wanted Amorim to stay until the November international break, despite United's hopes that Amorim would be in place ahead of the Old Trafford outfit's match against Chelsea on Sunday. Talks had taken place between the teams in the hope that a move could take place sooner, but Crook has now said that Amorim is 'set to stay' at his current club until November 10th.

Ben Jacobs added that while no agreement is in place yet, there is an expectation that Amorim's staff will also be moving to the Premier League side along with Amorim. Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital, Paulo Berreira and Emanuel Ferro should also join United when an agreement is reached.

Amorim is also reportedly interested in signing three Sporting players when he arrives at Old Trafford. Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves have all been earmarked for potential transfers moving forward.