Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has issued a positive update on defender Ayden Heaven's injury, with the youngster having been stretchered off against Leicester City before the international break - stating that the former Arsenal talent's time on the sidelines 'isn't serious'.

Heaven joined from the Gunners late in the January transfer window, but with Lisandro Martinez picking up an ACL injury alongside other senior defenders being ruled out of action, he was thrust into their backline to play a handful of games at the start of March.

However, his injury against the Foxes looked to be particularly serious, being stretchered off shortly after half-time - but Amorim, ahead of United's trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, has stated that the youngster will play again this season in some rare, positive injury news for the club. He said:

"Ayden Heaven’s injury is not so serious. He’s not ready yet now but he will play again this season, for sure.”

Heaven had only made a 10-minute cameo for Arsenal in the League Cup earlier this season, featuring late on against Preston North End as the Gunners ran out 3–0 winners at Deepdale - but with no further opportunities, he made the plunge to join the Red Devils in the winter window.

He was introduced against Fulham in the FA Cup at the start of the month, impressing as the club lost on penalties - and that saw him thrust into the squad to face Arsenal in the top-flight, before landing his first start against Real Sociedad in the Europa League. A flawless outing meant he was selected against Leicester, but on just his fourth appearance of the campaign, his season was curtailed.

Amorim's words mean that the youngster has impressed him, and once he recovers from his injury, he could go on to feature regularly in the team after bursting into the lineup with ease.

Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are the more senior options in the squad, but with the latter duo out of contract in the summer, Heaven could save Amorim money in the transfer market by fitting seamlessly in as a solid squad option.