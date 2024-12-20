Manchester United dud Altay Bayindir has surely blown his chance at ever having a successful Old Trafford career after his performance against Tottenham on Thursday night, and Ruben Amorim should be looking to move him on swiftly as soon as possible.

The Turkey international joined the club in the summer of 2023 under Erik Ten Hag but was making just his fourth appearance for the club in all competitions as the Red Devils were beaten 4-3 and eliminated from the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage.

And while there have been question marks about the longevity that current number one Andre Onana may have after some glaring errors in recent performances, it's now obvious why he has been tasked with the job of starting goalkeeper in the vast majority of games - Bayindir simply isn't good enough.

Spurs somehow managed to score four goals despite creating an xG of just 0.78 in the game, and it was largely down to the indecision and lack of assertiveness that the 26-year-old showed. That performance saw him earn a rating of just 3/10 from journalist Samuel Luckhurst, and it could be argued that was even quite generous.

It was the first time Amorim was able to see him perform in a match setting and he would have been hugely disappointed in what he saw, but it will also have surely made up his mind that a new goalkeeper is needed.

Man Utd Eyeing Goalkeeper Alternatives

John Victor has been linked

Reports recently have linked the club with bringing in a new goalkeeper, with Brazilian shot-stopper John Victor seemingly targeted as INEOS eye the South American market for value. He could be a viable replacement too with his experience and price tag.

Fabrizio Romano has also exclusively told GIVEMESPORT in his newsletter that Man Utd are open to offers for Bayindir in January, so an exit is something that fans should be expecting sooner rather than later.

The performance against Tottenham should now be the final time that Bayindir is seen in a Manchester United shirt. He simply isn't good enough and there is no point facilitating passengers in a side that is in desperate need of a rebuild when they are so easily replaceable.

He has made Amorim's decision for him and the club now must act on bringing someone in that can compete with Onana for the number one shirt going forward, rather than just being happy and content to play back-up and earn a wage sitting on the bench.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024