Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim rebutted a journalist's remarks after the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Wolves, where it was suggested that Vitor Pereira had introduced a new system to outsmart his team on Boxing Day. The recently-appointed manager, who is also a compatriot of Amorim's, was handling his second match in charge and managed to achieve two wins in as many games, thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan.

The loss left the Red Devils sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table, only eight points clear of 18th-placed Leicester City. The former Sporting manager has struggled to bring stability to the team, having lost five of his last seven matches in charge. Following this latest setback, Amorim focused his press conference remarks on the notion that his plans to restore United to its rightful position will require time to take effect. However, it seems the media is not inclined to give him that time.

Following a convincing 3-0 win against Leicester City last week, Wolves are rapidly closing the gap on United in the league standings. The smooth transition that Pereira, a former manager of Porto, has made to the top tier of English football has drawn attention back to the stagnation that has characterised Amorim's early tenure at Old Trafford.

Amorim Shuts Down Journalist For Tactical Observations

The Man United boss was left baffled by the question he faced

"I know you said you don't know how long it will take," the journalist said, giving context to earlier comments made by Amorim that United is a work in progress, "but Wolves have just had a new manager in for a week with a new system - with your players, what do you think is missing?"

Before the reporter could expand on his question, the United boss was quick to argue against such claims that his opposite number had changed the system in his short time at Molineux. "New system?" he exclaimed, before adding:

"Wolves are playing a new system? They play the same system. Vitor Pereira worked the same system in Saudi Arabia. It was the same system, the same position. This squad was built for that system. "But don't worry, I'm saying that we have to improve a lot of things. We have to win games, sell the idea to the players. If not, this is really hard, but Wolves are in a completely different situation."

Since stepping into the managerial role at Old Trafford in November, the 39-year-old has faced persistent speculation regarding Marcus Rashford’s potential departure, as well as the upheaval that followed Dan Ashworth’s dismissal as the club's sporting director. This surrounding turmoil has not made things any easier for the Portuguese manager during his initial days, particularly given that he has yet to experience a transfer window to bring in players who align with his vision.

With tough Premier League matches against Newcastle and Liverpool on the immediate schedule, along with an upcoming FA Cup third round clash against Arsenal, the winter period promises to be difficult for the Red Devils. However, the performance of Amorim during this time should be the least of the United faithful's concern.