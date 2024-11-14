New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been spotted at Old Trafford for the first time, as he begins his tenure as Red Devils boss this week.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, and are currently sitting in 13th in the Premier League table after eleven matches. As a result, Erik ten Hag was sacked in October, prompting the swift appointment of Amorim.

The ex-Sporting boss flew to Manchester on Monday to commence his reign, and has been pictured walking out of the tunnel into the theatre of dreams, looking ecstatic at the sight of his new home.

Amorim Spotted at Old Trafford

He looks delighted

After winning just three of the first nine games of the new Premier League season, Ten Hag was given his marching orders by the United hierarchy just over two weeks ago. Looking to find a successor quickly to avoid a lengthy interim period, Amorim was deemed the man to oversee the next iteration of the club, and launch a long-term rebuild.

The Portuguese arrives from Sporting with an impressive CV, having led the Primeira Liga giants to two league titles during his spell at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. A recent 4-1 battering of Manchester City in the Champions League has only enhanced his reputation amongst United fans, with the Red Devils faithful eagerly awaiting his first game in charge after the international break, away to Ipswich Town.

The Manchester-based club's supporters would've been made even more excited by the photographs that emerged of the tactician touring Old Trafford this afternoon. Seeing the club's new manager reciprocate the jubilation that the fanbase are likely feeling after experiencing two-and-a-half years of Ten Hag's cold exterior, would've made for pleasant viewing.

Amorim joins a damaged club in disarray, worn out by the series of unsuccessful managerial spells that have plagued the institution since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. New owners INEOS are confident they have the right man to build a positive long-term future with, and today's venture to his new stomping ground was the first visual sign of the reign starting.

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 248 Wins 178 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percentage 71.8%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 14/11/2024