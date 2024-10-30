Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim favours a back three system with dynamic wing-backs and inverted wingers behind a central striker.

Sporting's goal threat relies on creativity from wing-backs and forwards like Viktor Gyokeres providing threatening runs in behind the opposition defence.

Amorim's defensive strategy involves a compact 5-2-3 shape that requires a ball-winning midfielder in transitions like Manuel Ugarte.

Ruben Amorim has verbally agreed to become Manchester United manager, with the two clubs working on the compensation package to finalise the move. The 39-year-old played for three Portuguese clubs in his playing career before eventually retiring in Qatar in 2016. Since then, he has become one of the most highly coveted coaches in Europe, winning the league twice in four years for Sporting CP against the country's typical powerhouses of Benfica and Porto.

The young manager has become renowned for his back three system in his coaching career so far, with the tactics based on defensive solidity and flexible attacking patterns. His favoured formation is 3-4-3, but it can also transform into a 3-4-2-1, with the two wingers playing as number 10s behind the main striker. Here is everything you need to know about Amorim's style of play ahead of his move to the Red Devils.

Attacking Build-Up Structure

The importance of the wing-backs explained

As already mentioned, Amorim's two favourite systems are 3-4-3 and 3-4-2-1. The wing-backs are especially important in these formations, as they have to be dynamic going forward and creative with their passing and crossing. As for the three central defenders, the central player typically moves into the midfield when the goalkeeper has the ball, while the wide centre-backs are more progressive passers who look to thread balls to players in between the lines. This leads to a 2-4-2-2 structure when they are building up in their own half, due to the two wingers coming inside, with one of them deeper and the other next to the striker.

The 39-year-old likes the two deeper midfielders to provide security in possession, relying on the wing-backs and front three to provide the team's goal threat. Sporting's forwards are versatile, with the two wingers often inverting to get closer to the central striker, which is typically Viktor Gyokeres. This allows the wing-backs to stay high and wide, helping to push back the opposition defence.

Since arriving in 2023, the Swedish striker has enabled Amorim to play a more direct style when required due to his pace and willingness to run into wide channels. This has helped his system function effectively, even when they are struggling to build up from the back, as Gyokeres can provide an outlet for defenders and midfielders, especially when playing against teams who are pressing Sporting higher up the pitch. Often, the wing-backs look to play the 26-year-old in behind the opposition defence, and he provides cut-backs to the inverted wingers. In fact, during his time at the club, he has provided 19 assists in 64 appearances, alongside his 57 goals, highlighting his overall contribution.

Sporting are the favourites in the vast majority of their domestic matches, meaning they often come up against a low block. When trying to break down the other team, Amorim's team typically set-up in a 3-2-5 attacking structure, especially when building up in the attacking half. This relies on progressive passing from the wide centre-backs who look to find one of the five central players or to one of the wing-backs.

The two inverted wingers look to find the half spaces in between the opposition's defence and midfield, in the hope of creating overloads in central areas and opportunities for the talisman, Gyokeres. Ultimately, their chance creation under Amorim is very flexible, and the overall aim of this system is to create a consistent, dual threat from down the middle, but also out wide.

Familicao 0-3 Sporting CP - 26th October 2024 - Amorim's 3-2-5 structure

Defensive Structure

Manuel Ugarte could play a key role

The principles of Amorim out of possession are based on being compact and limiting space in behind the defence and in central areas. When the opposition have the ball, Sporting typically set up in a 5-2-3 or 5-4-1 shape. The wing-backs come deeper to form a back five, while the wide centre-backs are asked to be aggressive out of possession and try to stop balls coming into attacking midfielders or strikers dropping in between the lines.

Sporting's wingers push up high and press the full-backs, leaving the two midfielders to cover large spaces in central areas. Due to the 39-year-old's intent on pushing high up the pitch in a 5-2-3 structure, the two central midfielders can sometimes be left exposed, especially in transitional moments. Often they have to cover large spaces left by the wing-backs, meaning the wide centre-backs can get dragged out of their position, resulting in gaps for the opposition to exploit.

As a result, it is extremely important in Amorim's system to have a ball-winning midfielder who can break up play effectively and cover ground quickly. He has had players like this previously in Joao Palhinha and current United midfielder Manuel Ugarte. When the 39-year-old is officially appointed as the new manager, many will look to see how he will utilise the Uruguayan midfielder after a difficult start to his United career. Given his prowess at recovering the ball effectively as a number six during his last stint under Amorim at Sporting, it is highly likely that Ugarte will be used similarly with a slightly more progressive midfielder next to him.

The most likely candidate for this is Kobbie Mainoo, who is well-known for his ball-carrying and press resistance, especially in comparison to his Uruguayan counterpart. This would be a well-balanced midfield two, something that Amorim places huge importance on in his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 30/10/24.