One of Ruben Amorim's first tasks as Manchester United manager will be to help save Joshua Zirkzee with the former Bologna star hitting rock bottom after a rough start to life in England. The 23-year-old moved to Old Trafford in the summer, becoming one of Erik ten Hag's final signings at the Red Devils before he was let go.

It initially looked like Zirkzee would be a success as he scored on his Premier League debut, bagging the winner against Fulham on the opening day of the campaign. However, that's as good as things have gotten and now it's been revealed in a report by the Mirror that one of Amorim's first missions when he arrives at Old Trafford will be to help turn things around for the Dutchman.

Related Exclusive: When Amorim Will Take Man Utd Training for the First Time Exclusive: Ruben Amorim is set to take Manchester United training for the first time on Monday with his work permit expected to arrive by then.

Amorim is Aware of Zirkzee's Struggles

He'll take charge of United and work closely with the forward

After scoring the winner on his United debut, things have fallen apart for Zirkzee and he's really struggling right now. He's started just four times in the league for the club and according to the Mirror's report, Amorim is all too aware that his new striker is currently at rock bottom and in need of help.

The Portuguese coach was hired as Ten Hag's replacement last month, but Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed as interim manager for a short period while he wrapped things up at Sporting CP. Work permit issues delayed his arrival at Old Trafford, but he's now taken charge and fans have high hopes for his tenure in Manchester. He's expected to turn things around for the Red Devils and help them return to the top of the Premier League.

United have had a poor start to the season and to save the campaign, Amorim will need to figure out how to get Zirkzee playing like the star the club signed from the Serie A.

Zirkzee's Form Has Seen Him Dropped By Netherlands

Ronald Koeman spoke about the situation

After his issues saw his minutes at United dwindle, Zirkzee's international career has suffered now too. During the Netherland's recent 4-0 Nations League victory over Hungary, the forward didn't even make it into the matchday squad and was instead forced to watch proceedings from the sidelines. Speaking about his issues, the country's manager, Ronald Koeman, said:

"I know the reason and I have my opinion about it - but I don't want to share this at the moment."

Amorim has a tough job on his hands turning United back into title contenders, but his first job and his role in potentially saving Zirkzee's career in England might be even tougher.