Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon to face a table-topping Liverpool. Two clubs divided by their contrasting aspirations this term, the visitors – currently sitting in 14th – will be hoping to pull the unthinkable out of the bag.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in the summer and is eager to implement his 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system at the Theatre of Dreams, is yet to face the Reds in his managerial career – but after losing 2-0 to Newcastle, he'll be keen to get his men back on track.

In recent seasons, their record on away soil against the Merseysiders makes for grim reading. Competitively, the Red Devils last beat Liverpool in January 2016 and their most recent goal at Anfield came in December 2018.

But if the 13-time Premier League champions are to get one up on their fiercest rivals this Sunday, a myriad of personnel changes would be apt. Here is how Manchester United should line up if they are to stun the league leaders on their own turf.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro

Without a doubt, Andre Onana should be – and most likely will be – deployed between the posts for Amorim and his entourage. Encapsulating his topsy-turvy stint at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2023, the Cameroonian started the campaign well but has flattered to deceive of late.

Altay Bayindir’s disasterclass against Tottenham Hotspur has prevented him from becoming a real threat to Onana’s place, and he’ll be hoping to be in tip-top form when he comes up against Liverpool.

Having missed the last three games through illness, summer addition Matthjis de Ligt should return to the starting line-up to provide some sort of control and calmness at the back. Albeit not the quickest, the Dutchman has enjoyed a solid start to life at Old Trafford – and what better place to prove yourself?

Neither Victor Lindelof nor Luke Shaw, who are both potential options at centre-back, are likely to feature. The former picked up an injury against Tottenham, while the latter remains a long-term absentee after a set-back at the start of December.

Expected to continue in his central role in Amorim’s famed three-man defence, Harry Maguire will be leading the back line. The Englishman has been described as an ‘example’ to follow by his new boss, who would be wise to start him in the heart of the backline.

Leny Yoro’s turn of speed could be handy when dealing with the free-scoring presence of Mohamed Salah. It’ll take some doing to thwart the Egyptian but the young Frenchman, 18, is Amorim’s best course of action in the left centre-back berth.

Midfield

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot