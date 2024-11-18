Manchester United have identified left-back as a priority position to strengthen for the January transfer window, with Benfica star Alvaro Carreras among the names being considered, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils have continued to monitor the Portuguese full-back ever since he departed Old Trafford last summer and have inserted a buy-back clause in the agreement with Benfica.

According to CaughtOffside, new boss Ruben Amorim has specifically mentioned Carreras as a player he would like to work with, having seen him play in the Portuguese league.

The Premier League giants are expected to hold further talks regarding the problematic left-back position in the coming days, with the club keen to bring in more names after starting the season without a fully fit option.

Despite both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia now nearing a return to first-team action after lengthy absences, Amorim is said to be wanting a more consistent option in that area of the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carreras has made 16 appearances for Benfica in all competitions since his summer arrival, scoring two goals in the Portuguese league.

Carreras, who joined Benfica on a five-year deal last summer, has attracted interest from multiple European heavyweights since, including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

The 'monster' 21-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese giants this season, registering a goal contribution in each of his last three league appearances.

United have an option to buy back Carreras for €20m (£16.7m), a price considered a bargain given Benfica's €50m (£42m) release clause inserted into his contract.

Carreras never made a senior appearance during his four years with the Red Devils and spent time on loan at Preston, Granada, and Benfica before he returned to Portugal on a permanent deal last summer.

The 21-year-old made 62 appearances for Man United’s youth sides, netting seven goals and registering three assists. In 2022, he was named the club's U23 Player of the Year.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 7 Pass completion % 81.1 Minutes played 819

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.