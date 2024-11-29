Ruben Amorim will tell Manchester United to make a move for Benfica defender Tomas Araujo in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their squad in the winter after Amorim replaced Erik Ten Hag, with the Portuguese tactician implementing a new 3-4-3 system which prioritises ball possession and control.

But the added numbers in defence means more depth is needed and with all of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof out of contract in the summer, centre-back has emerged as a priority position to strengthen in 2025.

Amorim Wants to Sign Araujo

Transfer meeting set for Friday

Benfica star Araujo recently made his debut for the Portugal national team and is someone who has been targeted by top clubs in Europe like Paris Saint-Germain, while Crystal Palace were also interested in the summer.

Described as "elite", Araujo stands at 6ft 2in and is a good passer of the ball which would help him slot into Amorim's system seamlessly.

The manager is set to hold a meeting with INEOS chiefs on Friday at Old Trafford about plans for the January transfer window and according to The Sun he will ask the club to make a move for the 22-year-old.

A bid of around £50million is expected to be enough to get a deal over the line, although it's unclear if Benfica would be willing to sell their key defender in the middle of the season as they look to chase down Amorim's former club Sporting in the race for the league title.

Araujo's Primeira Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 8 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.46 Tackles Per 90 2.28 Interceptions Per 90 1.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.91

Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2025 but is likely to be considerably more expensive considering his importance to Everton, while a mid-season move for the England international is deemed virtually impossible due to the Toffees' likely impending battle against relegation.

United will return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday for Amorim's first league game at Old Trafford, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof still expected to be unavailable as they bid to recover from injury troubles.

Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw have filled in at centre-back in recent games, while Leny Yoro is closing in on a return to action after breaking his foot in pre-season.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024