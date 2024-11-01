Manchester United are close to announcing the appointment of Ruben Amorim as manager according to journalist Pete Hall, with visa issues the final hurdle to cross.

The Reds sacked Erik Ten Hag on Monday afternoon and immediately made their move for the Portuguese coach, who has overseen a perfect start to the season with Sporting CP with ten wins from their opening ten games so far this season.

A deal was agreed with the Lisbon club to appoint Amorim after a period of negotiations which included paying his £8.3m release clause plus extra for his backroom staff and to take him out of the club sooner than his 30-day notice period would usually allow.

But according to Hall, who writes for Sky Sports among other outlets, the club are currently ironing out visa issues before making an official announcement on his arrival to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach will remain in charge of Sporting for their clash with Estrela Amadora on Friday, before a Champions League game with Manchester City in midweek and a final game against Braga next weekend, before officially taking charge of the Red Devils on November 11th.

His first game in charge of Man Utd will be against a former United coach in Kieran McKenna, as he will take the team to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town on November 24th after the international break.