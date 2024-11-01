Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been urged to sell Brazilian winger Antony by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

It’s been a dismal start to the season for the Red Devils as they sit 14th in the Premier League standings after nine games. They have won just three matches, drawn two and lost four.

In the Europa League, they are yet to pick up a win after drawing their first three matches. The Carabao Cup has been the main positive of the season so far as they progressed into the quarter-finals of the competition with a win over Leicester City midweek.

However, United’s poor start to the campaign has prompted a managerial change in the dugout as Erik ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday. Ruud van Nistelrooy is the current interim manager, but Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is expected to take charge on a permanent basis.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Foxes, talkSPORT’s Crook was asked by the Daily Mail which of Ten Hag’s signings should be kept, and which should be sold. Antony was among the first names put to the journalist, and his response was clear:

“Sell. Every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

Antony began his career in his homeland of Brazil with Sao Paulo. He was sold to Dutch side Ajax in 2020, and he worked with the former United boss in the Eredivisie.

Ten Hag then brought the winger to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 for a staggering £81.3million, and he reportedly earns £200k a week. He signed a long-term deal until 2027 with the option of a further year, so he has at least three years remaining on his current contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has featured in just two Premier League games this season and his only goal has come in the Carabao Cup

Antony has made 87 appearances for United across all competitions throughout his career so far. He has scored 12 goals and registered five assists in that time, but regular minutes have been extremely hard to come by this term.