Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim has won six trophies in his managerial career, including two Primeira Liga titles.

Amorim's success has justified Sporting paying a €10m (£8.6m) release clause for him in 2020.

The Portuguese head coach was named Primeira Liga Manager of the Season in 2021 and 2024.

Ruben Amorim started his reign as Manchester United head coach with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town. The 39-year-old has previously managed Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting CP before he was chosen by INEOS on 1st November to replace the outgoing Erik Ten Hag. With the Red Devils still in three domestic and European cup competitions, the Portuguese head coach will be eyeing up silverware in his first season in charge.

During his time at Braga and Sporting CP, he won six trophies, including two Primeira Liga titles. The first league title he won was in 2021, which ended Sporting's 19-year wait for domestic success in the top flight. He regained the trophy last season, finishing 10 points clear of Benfica. Ahead of a busy run of fixtures in December and the new year, here is a closer look at Amorim's trophy record and achievements in his six-year managerial career so far.

Ruben Amorim Trophies Trophy Team Year Taca da Liga Braga 2020 Taca da Liga Sporting CP 2021 Primeira Liga Sporting CP 2020/21 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira Sporting CP 2021 Taca da Liga Sporting CP 2021/22 Primeira Liga Sporting CP 2023/24

Taca da Liga (League Cup)

2020, 2021 and 2022

After brief spells at Casa Pia and Braga B, Amorim was appointed as Braga's first-team manager in December 2019. He impressed in his first three months in charge, beating Porto and Sporting CP in consecutive matches in mid-January. The match against Sporting was the semi-final of the Taca da Liga, also known as the Allianz Cup for sponsorship reasons, and Amorim inspired his team to a famous 2-1 victory. Ricardo Horta and Paulinho scored the goals for the home team, defying the odds against a star-studded Sporting team that included Bruno Fernandes.

Four days later, they were up against Porto in the final of the competition. Braga had not won a domestic trophy since 2016 and were the underdogs going into the game. Amorim deployed his favoured 3-4-3 formation, stifling Porto's attack that included Luis Diaz and Otavio. It was a feisty affair throughout, with eight yellow cards for both teams and with the match seemingly heading for extra time, Horta scored in the fifth minute of additional time to secure the cup for Braga.

Sporting paid Amorim's €10m (£8.6m) release clause in March 2020 following his early success at Braga. He defended his League Cup title on 23rd January 2021, beating his former side 1-0, with Pedro Porro scoring the only goal of the game in the 41st minute. Finally, in 2022, Amorim won this competition for the third year running - this time beating Benfica 2-1 in the final. After going 1-0 down at half-time, Goncalo Inacio and Pablo Sarabia scored for Sporting to win the trophy again.

Ruben Amorim Manager Stats Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Per Game Casa Pia 4 3 0 1 2.25 Braga B 11 8 2 1 2.36 Braga 13 10 1 2 2.38 Sporting CP 231 165 33 33 2.29

Primeira Liga (Portuguese League)

2021 and 2024

In his first full season in charge of Sporting, Amorim won the league title. It was the first time that the Lions had won the Portuguese top flight in 19 years. Throughout the season, they won 26 matches, drew seven, and only lost one. This loss came in the second-to-last game of the campaign in the Derby de Lisboa. Benfica won the match 4-3 with goals from Haris Seferovic, Pizzi and Lucas Verissimo. Sporting's success solidified Amorim's position as one of the most exciting coaching prospects in Europe and justified the club's decision to pay a hefty compensation fee to prize him away from Braga in March 2020.

Sporting had to wait three years for their next league title and were helped by the signing of Viktor Gyokeres in July 2023. The Swedish striker played a leading role in securing domestic success for Amorim's side, scoring 29 goals in 34 league matches. They won 29 out of the 34 games, finishing on 90 points, which was 10 points clear of their closest rivals, Benfica.

Following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool in January 2024, Amorim was regularly tipped as one of the potential replacements. Despite strong rumours linking him with the job following an impressive few years at Sporting, Arne Slot was appointed as head coach in May 2024.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 12.1 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 974

Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (Super Cup)

2021

The Supertaca Candido de Oliveira is an annual match in Portugal played between the league champions and the winners of the Taca de Portugal, which is the country's main domestic cup. In July 2021, Sporting were up against Braga, looking to win the competition for the first time since 2015. Fransergio put Braga ahead after 20 minutes, but the green and whites responded with two goals in 14 minutes through Jovane Cabral and Pedro Goncalves. Sporting held on in after the break at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro to secure Amorim's fourth trophy as a manager.

After winning the league title for the second time under Amorim in 2024, they were looking to win the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira trophy for the 10th time in the club's history. In August 2024, they were up against Porto, and after 24 minutes, Sporting found themselves 3-0 up. The Dragons responded, though, with a brace from Galeno and the equaliser from Nico Gonzalez to send the game to extra time. Ivan Jaime then scored the winner in the 101st minute to complete a remarkable comeback and deny Amorim further domestic silverware.

Supertaca Candido de Oliveira - Last 10 Winners Match Date Venue FC Porto 4-3 Sporting CP 3rd August 2024 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Benfica 2-0 FC Porto 9th August 2023 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro FC Porto 3-0 Tondela 30th July 2022 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Sporting CP 2-1 Braga 31st July 2021 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro FC Porto 2-0 Benfica 23rd December 2020 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Benfica 5-0 Sporting CP 4th August 2019 Estadio Algarve FC Porto 3-1 Desportivo das Aves 4th August 2018 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Benfica 3-1 Vitoria de Guimares 5th August 2017 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Benfica 3-0 Braga 7th August 2016 Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Sporting CP 1-0 Benfica 9th August 2015 Estadio Algarve

Primeira Liga's Manager of the Season

2021 and 2024

Amorim has won the Primeira Liga's Manager of the Season on two occasions. Both of these were after he had won the league title in 2021 and 2024. When he was given the award in 2021, he was the first manager from Sporting to be recognised for a coaching accolade since Paulo Bento in 2006. Bento was given the 'Breakthrough Coach' prize after the 2005/06 campaign, which saw him lead the Green and Whites to second place behind Porto and five points ahead of Benfica.

Sporting dominated the annual awards at the end of the 2023/24 Primeira Liga campaign. Six out of the eleven players in the Team of the Year were Sporting players. Amorim was awarded the Manager of the Season award after leading the club to their 20th league title, putting them 10 behind Porto and 18 behind Benfica.

It is worth pointing out that during his time at Sporting, he won the league's Manager of the Month award 11 times. This includes September and October 2024, as he guided the club to a 100% start to the season before he left to join United as their head coach on 11th November. His next chance of silverware is in the League Cup, as the Red Devils prepare for their quarter-final tie with Tottenham Hotspur on 19th December. Ten Hag won this competition in 2023, ending United's six-year drought for a major trophy.

2024/25 Primeira Liga Table When Amorim Joined United Rank Team Matches Played Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Sporting CP 11 39 5 33 2 FC Porto 11 28 8 27 3 Benfica 10 28 7 25 4 Santa Clara 11 14 12 21

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Fbref - Correct as of 03/12/2024.