Ruben Amorim has hinted that the deal between himself and Manchester United could be fully agreed by the end of today, ending the 'soap opera' around the appointment.

United have endured a miserable start to the new season, are currently sat in 14th and thus opted to part ways with Erik ten Hag earlier this week. The Red Devils have moved quickly to find the Dutchman's replacement, as they're reportedly close to finalising a deal to appoint Amorim.

The Sporting boss has essentially confirmed that negotiations with the Premier League club are at an advanced stage, revealing that the situation will have clarity following Sporting's match against Estrela de Amadora in the Primeira Liga tonight.

Amorim: Soap Opera Will be Over Soon

The Portuguese manager is expected to succeed Ten Hag

After the catastrophe that has unfolded under Ten Hag, United appear keen on rebuilding their squad and starting a long-term project under a young manager. Thus, the Manchester club are close to granting Amorim the coveted position in the Old Trafford dugout.

Having taken over at Sporting when the Portuguese giants were languishing behind the likes of Porto and Benfica, Amorim has enjoyed fruitful success at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, winning two league titles in his tenure, and establishing the Lisbon outfit as a regular Champions League side again. This ability to awake a sleeping giant is likely a facet of Amorim's CV that attracted the United hierarchy, and it would appear the appointment is now imminent.

Breaking his silence on the speculation, the 39-year-old revealed in his press conference on Thursday that the deal is all but done:

"It’s a negotiation between two clubs, which isn’t easy. After the game [Sporting vs Estrela de Amadora] we’ll have all these clarifications. Then the decision will be known. Soon the soap opera will end. "I know (United’s) result (against Leicester), but yesterday I watched Estrela Amadora and I also watched Man City (against Tottenham) although there were a lot of changes and it’s not possible to make an assessment for the Champions League game."

Amorim is expected to oversee Sporting's next three games, including the clash with Manchester City in the Champions League next week, before taking over at United during the international break.

Asked about what he admires about the Premier League, he added: "Everything. I think that in everyone’s life there are times when we’re doing really well, but then we want something more, maybe to prove something more."

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 245 Wins 175 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percentage 71.4%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 01/11/2024