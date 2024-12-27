Manchester United are showing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha ahead of the January transfer window, Fichajes has claimed.

The Brazilian forward’s scintillating displays in the Premier League have reportedly caught the eye of Ruben Amorim, who has apparently 'urgently requested' that United sign Cunha next month.

The Portuguese manager is said to have identified Cunha as ‘the ideal option’ to bolster his Old Trafford frontline before the second half of the season, with the 26-year-old’s dynamism and technical abilities fitting ‘perfectly’ with Amorim’s style of play.

According to Fichajes, United are currently leading the race for the 26-year-old, despite previous interest from clubs like Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 18 league appearances for Wolves this season.

Wolves are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if any clubs come calling for Cunha in January, as the Brazilian still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

The 26-year-old, who 'walks into every Premier League XI', joined Wolves in a £44m deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023 and has been impressive since, scoring 26 goals and assisting 13 in 75 appearances.

Man United are expected to be busy in January and are thought to be targeting new signings in defence and midfield to bolster Amorim’s squad.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are eyeing a new left-back and central midfielder next month, while a new arrival up front could depend on player sales.

Marcus Rashford’s departure in January could provide a significant boost for United’s finances after the English forward revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from Old Trafford last week.

The 27-year-old has now missed four consecutive United games in all competitions, having been dropped by Amorim from the matchday squad for two weeks.

United have dropped to 14th in the Premier League after their 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day and will face Newcastle United at home in their final test of 2024.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 10 Assists 4 Expected goals 4.0 Expected assisted goals 5.5 Minutes played 1,515

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.