Ruben Amorim would be interested in a summer transfer window move for Viktor Gyokeres, but it will depend on multiple factors for Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Gyokeres has been in exceptional form during the 2024–25 season, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers. The Swedish attacker has made a major impact domestically and in Europe, where he is among the top scorers with five goals, including a standout hat-trick in Sporting's 4–1 victory over Manchester City.

This outstanding form has naturally attracted interest from several top European clubs, with United being heavily linked. The speculation is further fueled by United's appointment of Ruben Amorim, Gyokeres' former manager at Sporting, who took over at Old Trafford in November 2024.

Amorim's Interest in Gyokeres 'Obvious'

Man Utd are struggling in the Premier League

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, when answering a question about whether Amorim would be interested in signing Gyokeres this summer, Romano confirmed that their relationship is 'excellent'...

"I think that's obvious [Amorim interest in Gyokeres], he scored tons of goals with Amorim so the relationship is excellent... would be crazy to think the opposite. But nothing is decided yet as it will depend on budget available, European competitions for United and more."

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 35 Goals 34 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 81 Minutes played 2755

Under Amorim's guidance, Gyokeres thrived in Portugal, scoring 66 goals in 68 appearances. There's little reason the Swedish striker won't be able to transfer his goalscoring ability to the Premier League, and he's played in England before after joining Sporting from Championship side Coventry City.

Gyokeres is currently plying his trade in the Champions League with Sporting and scoring goals for fun domestically, so joining United might not make too much sense at the moment. Amorim's side are in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and qualifying for Champions League football this season seems an almost impossible task.

Reports have suggested that United have a deal in place to bring Gyokeres to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but nothing appears to be done just yet.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/02/2025