Manchester United could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool to re-sign their left-back Alvaro Carreras in the January transfer window, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha has claimed.

The promising Benfica full-back is said to be attracting interest from clubs in England, months after departing Old Trafford and signing a five-year deal with the Portuguese giants.

According to the report, Carreras’ arrival could be Ruben Amorim’s first move in January as he aims to solve his left-back woes in early 2025 by re-signing the Spaniard.

United have an option to buy the 21-year-old for €20m (£16.7m), a price considered a bargain given Benfica's €50m (£42m) release clause inserted into his contract last summer.

Liverpool’s growing interest could soon reportedly push the Red Devils to strike a deal for Carreras in January – his profile is also seen as a perfect fit for Amorim’s system.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation in Manchester, with uncertainty surrounding the choice for the problematic left-side position.

While Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both nearing a return to first-team action, United could still look for a new left-back in the January market, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Carreras’ impressive performances for Benfica have captured the attention of multiple European heavyweights – Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be interested in the "special" 21-year-old last month.

The promising left-back has been a key player for the Portuguese giants this season, registering a goal contribution in each of his last three league appearances.

Carreras never made a senior appearance for United during his four years at the club, spending time on loan at Preston, Granada, and Benfica before his move was made permanent last summer.

The 21-year-old made 62 appearances for Man United’s youth sides, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga)

Games

10

Goals

2

Assists

1

Goal-creating actions

7

Pass completion %

81.1

Minutes played

819

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.