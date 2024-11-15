Manchester United could face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool to re-sign their left-back Alvaro Carreras in the January transfer window, Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha has claimed.

The promising Benfica full-back is said to be attracting interest from clubs in England, months after departing Old Trafford and signing a five-year deal with the Portuguese giants.

According to the report, Carreras’ arrival could be Ruben Amorim’s first move in January as he aims to solve his left-back woes in early 2025 by re-signing the Spaniard.

United have an option to buy the 21-year-old for €20m (£16.7m), a price considered a bargain given Benfica's €50m (£42m) release clause inserted into his contract last summer.

Liverpool’s growing interest could soon reportedly push the Red Devils to strike a deal for Carreras in January – his profile is also seen as a perfect fit for Amorim’s system.

The Portuguese tactician is expected to implement his favoured 3-4-3 formation in Manchester, with uncertainty surrounding the choice for the problematic left-side position.

While Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both nearing a return to first-team action, United could still look for a new left-back in the January market, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carreras has made 16 appearances for Benfica in all competitions since his summer arrival, scoring two goals in the Portuguese league.

Carreras’ impressive performances for Benfica have captured the attention of multiple European heavyweights – Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be interested in the "special" 21-year-old last month.

The promising left-back has been a key player for the Portuguese giants this season, registering a goal contribution in each of his last three league appearances.

Carreras never made a senior appearance for United during his four years at the club, spending time on loan at Preston, Granada, and Benfica before his move was made permanent last summer.

The 21-year-old made 62 appearances for Man United’s youth sides, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 7 Pass completion % 81.1 Minutes played 819

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.