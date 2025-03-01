Manchester United are considering selling Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window, with Ruben Amorim reportedly keen on the Argentinian’s departure, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old winger has endured an underwhelming season at Old Trafford, with concerns over his attitude both on and off the field reportedly raising doubts among United staff and causing problems in the dressing room.

Garnacho was embroiled in controversy again during United’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday as he walked straight down the tunnel after Amorim substituted him in the first half.

While Amorim insisted he would speak with the Argentinian after the full-time whistle, a fresh report from Spain suggests the 20-year-old may be running out of opportunities to convince his manager.

Napoli Keen on Alejandro Garnacho

United ‘ready to sell’ the 20-year-old

According to Fichajes, Amorim has already made ‘a clear decision’ on Garnacho’s future, with his departure this summer now considered ‘a real possibility’.

Although the Argentinian has shown glimpses of quality in recent games, the controversies surrounding him have reportedly strained his relationship with the coaching staff.

This has now led United to seriously consider offloading the 'incredible' 20-year-old, with Napoli emerging as one of the clubs keen on securing his signature.

The Serie A leaders showed strong interest in signing Garnacho in January and even submitted a £38m bid, but talks ultimately broke down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho has scored three goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window in terms of outgoings, with Marcus Rashford and Antony also expected to leave permanently.

The forward duo are spending the rest of the season away from Old Trafford, with Rashford loaned to Aston Villa and Antony playing at Real Betis on a temporary deal.

United sit 13th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and will next face Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 5.6 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,484

