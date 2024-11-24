Manchester United failed to take home all three points, after Ipswich Town successfully held on to a 1-1 draw, and a number of players in the visiting squad have subsequently received heavy criticism for their poor performances. In particular, Alejandro Garnacho’s performance encapsulated the dismal display, and he was unable to capitalize on his opportunities and struggled to adapt to the new manager's high-intensity demands.

Ineffective going forward, it sometimes looked as though the visitors were a man short at the front, and the Argentine was eventually replaced at the end of the match in the 86th minute.

Garnacho Criticized for Underwhelming Performance Against Ipswich Town

A frustrating display under the spotlight

Via Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst was especially critical of Garnacho's performance, which he rated 4/10, reasoning:

"Amorim was regularly on his case during a meek first half. Had a chance to score early in the second and selfishly failed to square to Marcus Rashford."

Indeed, the 20-year-old missed a fantastic opportunity to give his side the advantage, after going for glory with a chance in the second half. Beyond this missed opportunity, Garnacho's lack of intensity and conviction further left Ruben Amorim visibly exasperated on the touchline, which was indicative of the winger’s struggles to meet the tactical expectations of his new boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho lost the most duels out of any player in the match (8).

It has been a rocky season for Garnacho so far, although, amid his team's dreary performances, he has still managed 11 goal contributions across 19 games in all competitions. In fact, he currently stands as his team's top-scorer in the Premier League with three goals, beating the likes of experienced stars, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Alejandro Garnacho's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Goals 3 Assists 1 Key passes per game 0.8 Shots per game 2.8 WhoScored Rating 6.58

However, with the team now under Amorim's strict regime, intensity is expected to be a key element in Manchester United's style of play, and Garnacho may need to prove he is capable of fulfilling his role in the new system to ensure he remains a key part of the squad moving forward.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024