Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town marked a frustrating start to Ruben Amorim's tenure as manager, and former club midfielder Owen Hargreaves, observed the newly-appointed boss' visible exasperation with his players during the match.

The clash saw Marcus Rashford fire United into an early lead, only for Omari Hutchinson to equalize in emphatic fashion before halftime. Despite occasional flashes of promise, United struggled to break through a resolute Ipswich defense, and Amorim may feel his players' ability to fulfill his high-intensity demands may have been a crucial factor in the loss. Several players have consequently drawn criticism for their performances, with some reportedly having their places in the starting eleven under strict danger as a result.

Amorim's Frustration Evident Says Hargreaves

Several players may face the axe soon

Speaking after the match, Hargreaves highlighted Amorim's discontent at the team's performance at Portman Road. He said:

“He was in front of me, and he was really frustrated, I'm not going to lie. He wasn't happy with Dalot's positioning in the first half. Zirkzee's positioning in the second half made him a bit frustrated as well. Many of these players won't be playing in three, four, or five weeks time.”

Of the two aforementioned players, the former, Diogo Dalot, was previously a useful player in Manchester United's setup under Erik ten Hag, but his first appearance in Amorim's system saw the Portuguese man feature in a slightly different wing-back role, which he may not yet be accustomed to.

The latter, however, is a player who is reportedly outside Amorim's long-term plans already, with the new boss willing to sanction his sale as early as January. Zirkzee only arrived at Old Trafford last summer, but his lack of consistent productivity in front of goal, in tandem with the departure of his Dutch compatriot, Ten Hag, has spelled trouble for his future at the club. A frustrating display in front of his new manager far from helps his case, if he is to justify a place in the squad.

Joshua Zirkzee's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 12 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.1 WhoScored Rating 6.36

It was a dismal outing by many red shirts on the night - Alejandro Garnacho and Casemiro were also largely ineffective, while Marcus Rashford, despite scoring the opener, saw backlash from critics for a lackluster performance beyond his goal. Amorim's frustration at the group has been no secret, and the quality must improve going forward, if United are to rescue what has been a devastating season so far.

