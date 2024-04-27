Highlights Amorim admits mistake in meeting with West Ham, apologising to club, players, and fans for poor timing.

Liverpool were also interested in Amorim, but talks are on standby as West Ham decision remains uncertain.

Sporting boss unlikely to join Hammers this summer after initial discussions, while Liverpool are pushing to appoint Arne Slot.

Liverpool and West Ham United have both been linked with a move to appoint Ruben Amorim as manager this summer, and the Sporting CP boss has now spoken out about his travels to London to meet with the Hammers, suggesting that it was a mistake.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month suggested that Amorim was set to hold talks with West Ham, while Liverpool were also considering appointing the 39-year-old manager. The Hammers are yet to make a decision on the future of David Moyes, who is out of contract this summer, and Liverpool are searching for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Amorim Speaks Out on West Ham Talks

The Sporting boss travelled to London with Liverpool also keen

Amorim has now spoken out about a recent trip to London to meet with West Ham, suggesting that it was a mistake, and he's also apologised to his players, the club, and their supporters...

“It was a mistake. The timing was completely wrong. I’m always asking my players to be respectful… and I wasn’t — even if I informed the club before. I’m so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano later reported that after initial discussions between Amorim and West Ham, it's looking unlikely that the Premier League side will appoint the Sporting coach this summer, while talks with Liverpool are on standby.

Arne Slot's managerial record in the Eredivisie this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Matches 29 34 Won 21 22 Drawn 6 8 Lost 2 4 Goals for 75 75 Goals against 23 34 Points-per-game 2.38 2.18 Statistics correct as of 27/04/2024 (Before West Ham fixture)

It now appears that the Merseyside club are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, with terms agreed between the two clubs. Amorim would have certainly been a risk for the Reds, but it's a similar situation for Slot. The Dutch coach has only managed in his home country and is yet to venture out to Europe, but he's done an impressive job for the Eredivisie outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has not finished lower than sixth over the course of a league campaign during his senior managerial career, while he has won the title on one occasion with Feyenoord.

Related Darwin Nunez 'Can't Be Forgiven' for Liverpool Form Darwin Nunez has not been anywhere near clinical enough this season for Liverpool

Arne Slot Speaks Out on Liverpool Interest

He's confirmed he wants Anfield move

With the situation surrounding Slot and Liverpool moving fast, the 45-year-old has questioned on whether he would be keen on making the switch to Anfield. It's safe to say the Feyenoord boss didn't hold back, admitting that it's no secret that he wants to join Liverpool...

"It's no secret I want to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I am confident that will happen."

With a deal now agreed, we could see official confirmation in the near future. Both clubs appear to be happy with the deal going ahead, and Slot has already expressed his desire to move to the Premier League.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt