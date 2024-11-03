Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United's new permanent manager, replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag and relieving interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy of his duties over the November international break.

The Portuguese tactician, 39, has enjoyed plenty of success in his budding managerial career to this point, leading Sporting CP to two league titles and winning five trophies at the club overall in his four-and-a-half years there, as well as a Taca da Liga with previous club Braga.

The significance of those achievements should not be understated - Amorim's first league title at Sporting ended a 19-year drought in the competition. And he did so at the age of just 36.

Amorim's fearsome reputation in Portugal precedes him - and fellow Portuguese top-flight coach Vitor Campelos - who presides over AVS and was beaten in three of his four meetings with the incoming Man United boss - is among those who have explained what Red Devils fans can expect from their new boss.

Vitor Campelos vs Ruben Amorim Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points per Game 4 1 0 3 0.75

Character

Amorim brings a powerful personality to the United dugout

Much has been made of Amorim's tactical nous - and for good reason - but similar noises surrounded Ten Hag before his own appointment at Old Trafford, given his success at Ajax.

However, in Amorim, United are getting a manager with a glowing reputation not just as a tactician, but as a personality, with strong communication skills and the capacity to create a high-functioning environment. Campelos said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"[Amorim] has this positive mindset, a really good mentality. He has created a good connection between him and the [Sporting] players and also with the president. He is always straight with the players and even with the press he is a straight person."

Campelos also feels Amorim's decision to move to Manchester is not merely motivated by the lure of a heftier paycheck, but because the Portuguese believes he can lead the Red Devils to better things. After all, he was courted by another Premier League outfit in West Ham United not so long ago, but no deal materialised.

"Even at Sporting, there is good money," added Campelos. "It is not so easy to change to another team. Ruben is waiting. He is smart. He is a clever guy. For sure, he [was] waiting to take the right step. Waiting for a team where he can have success."

Developing young players

Amorim arrives at Old Trafford with a reputation for giving youth a chance

Another aspect of Amorim's managerial style which will likely endear him to the United faithful quickly is his reputation for developing young players.

Bruno Fernandes charted the same path from Sporting to United that Amorim is now set to follow shortly before his own arrival at the Portuguese giants, but the tactician reshaped the side by building around a young core that included Pedro Porro, Matheus Nunes and Nuno Mendes. Those three players went on to catch the eye of top clubs across Europe and now play for Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively. Exciting young forwards Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves also shone under Amorim's tutelage.

Amorim prizes technical ability and is willing to give chances to players that possess the requisite quality, regardless of their age, according to Campelos. The AVS boss said:

"[Amorim] is the kind of coach who likes to bet on young players. He likes to have technical players in the forward line with the two wingers, Edwards and Pedro Goncalves. "But the biggest surprise here is the striker [Viktor Gyokeres] who was in England. He is an amazing player. He is strong and he is fast."

Given United's own stable of young players features talents such as Amad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and new signing Leny Yoro - all under the age of 23 - Red Devils supporters will hope their new boss can replicate his success with developing stars.

Formation

Amorim is renowned for employing a 3-4-3 system

The 3-4-3 system has been a staple of Amorim's managerial career - he has employed the system with regularity across his time with both Braga and Sporting.

It is not a formation that United fans will be accustomed to seeing their team adopt on a regular basis, with four-man defences generally favoured by Sir Alex Ferguson and his successors.

Former Estoril - another Portuguese top-flight side - head coach Vasco Seabra commented on how challenging the system was to break down. "It is difficult because [Amorim] always plays with that line of five," he said.

Campelos echoed that sentiment, revealing that, out of possession, the wing-backs drop in to form a five-man defence. "When [Sporting] are defending, it is 5-2-3," he noted.

That may not be music to the ears of United fans - but given the Red Devils' underwhelming defensive record so far this season, any upturn in results would surely be welcomed, regardless of the approach.

