Ruben Amorim's Manchester United left Anfield with one point on Sunday afternoon after a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but the Portuguese head coach insisted that he still feels ‘mad' and 'really upset’ in the aftermath of dropping two points on away soil against the table toppers.

Despite having not scored on the road against their fierce rivals in their last five tries, the Red Devils made a good account of themselves – even to the point where they may feel hard done by leaving with a share of the spoils and not all three points.

Arne Slot’s men fought from behind after defender Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring as Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, via the penalty spot, found the back of the net. Amad then netted a strike to square proceedings with just ten minutes left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez was the first Manchester United player to score at Anfield since Jesse Lingard in December 2018.

Albeit in much better form than in recent weeks – with his side falling to four consecutive defeats to the likes of Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United – Amorim still suggested that he is still ‘mad’ and ‘really upset’ after the Liverpool encounter. But why?

Related Amorim Was Right to Stick by 8/10 Man Utd Star Goldbridge Wanted Axed Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side produced an unlikely 2-2 draw at Liverpool and one star proved his boss right after being selected

In his post-match interview, he explained that his overriding sense of frustration stems from his side being unable to play like they did against league leaders Liverpool against the rest of the Premier League table. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“I get more mad because of the other games. It’s even harder to understand some things. This is not about the system, the technique, it’s about something else.

He then insisted that he, despite the promising result, remains ‘really upset’:“I am upset today, really upset. I am pleased with the performance, but everyone today is going to say the team did a good job. Today I am allowed to be the only guy upset with the team – but today we were a team.

Close

Bemoaning his men's consistency – or evident lack thereof – the 39-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, referenced Manchester United's up-and-down nature by referencing their memorable 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

“We had some good games during this last month, but then we dropped again. It’s something that we need to be really consistent. We had this talk after [winning against] Manchester City, it was the same.”

He concluded: “Today we were a different team not because of the system, not because of a technical and tactical aspect. We faced the competition in the way we are supposed to face every day. Training and match, it doesn’t match the place, the opponent, we need to face every day like that.”

Watch Amorim's full post-match interview below:

The Old Trafford faithful, who would be equally vexed by just a point, backed Amorim's comments on X (formerly Twitter). One suggested there is a clear difference between the ex-Sporting CP boss and his predecessor Erik ten Hag: "There is a big difference between ETH and Ruben. Anyone can see why this is the future.".

Another suggested that it's refreshing to know there are no airs and graces in Amorim's post-match interviews: "Amorim really gets it and tells it how it is. Love it.", while a third declared their love for the Lisbon-born custodian: "He’s the one, without a shadow of a doubt. I love him."