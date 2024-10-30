Sporting CP are insisting that Ruben Amorim will remain their manager until the November international break, despite interest from Manchester United, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils sacked Erik Ten Hag on Monday after two-and-a-half years as manager at Old Trafford following another defeat at the weekend, which left them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after nine games for their worst Premier League start in history.

39-year-old Amorim emerged as INEOS' top target to replace him, with an official move being made on Monday night and being confirmed by the Portuguese champions on Tuesday.

However, while United were keen to bring Amorim in as soon as possible with Sunday's clash against Chelsea potentially eyed as his first fixture, that now doesn't look like it will be happening.

According to Castles, Sporting expect Amorim to remain their coach until the November international break as he has a 30-day notice period written into his contract.

United are said to be negotiating with club chiefs about bringing him in quicker, but they will need to pay more than the £8.3m release clause to get that done and Sporting are not willing to let him leave early without being compensated.

Man United announced on Monday that Ruud van Nistelrooy would take interim charge of the first-team while the club recruited a new manager, and the legendary Dutch striker will be in the dugout for the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City on Wednesday night.

But if Sporting stand firm and keep hold of Amorim until the next international break, that means Van Nistelrooy will also be in charge for Sunday's clash with Chelsea as well as the Europa League clash with PAOK next Thursday and another Premier League clash with Leicester on November 10th.

The first game for the first-team following the November international break is a trip to face newly promoted Ipswich Town, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, on November 24th, before a Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt and another Premier League game against Everton the following weekend.