Ruben Amorim's start to life as Manchester United head coach hasn't been smooth sailing. The Portuguese manager made a name for himself following a stellar run in charge of Sporting CP. He and his side dominated the Primeira Liga and he was deemed the perfect man to replace Erik ten Hag following his sacking at Old Trafford.

The consensus was that he was the right candidate to lead the club into a brighter future. So far, that hasn't happened and just a couple of months after his arrival, he seems to be well aware of the massive job that he has on his hands trying to right the ship at United. In his first 15 matches in charge of the Red Devils, the coach has already lost seven times and seems to be losing his cool already.

After their recent defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion, he smashed a television screen in frustration and has now publicly described his team as the worst in Manchester United history.

He thinks he's in charge of the worst side in their history

Things haven't been easy for Amorim and he believes the United team that he's currently in charge of is the worst in the club's history. Speaking after the 3-1 loss to the Seagulls, he said: "We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you want headlines, but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that."

It's a bold claim, but it's hard to blame him. They're suffering through their toughest Premier League campaign so far. Still, worst of all time is a big stretch and one former Red Devil took exception to that statement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won just three of his first 11 Premier League matches

Gary Pallister Disagrees With Amorim

He thinks he played in a worse United team than the current one

While Amorim thinks the current United team is the worst one of all time, former Red Devil Gary Pallister disagrees with that sentiment and actually thinks he played in a worse team during his stint at Old Trafford. The Englishman joined the club in 1989 and spent nearly a decade there before he moved on to Middlesbrough in 1998.

During his time in Manchester, Pallister was among some incredible teams. He won 15 trophies at Old Trafford and was a regular fixture under Sir Alex Ferguson. He played 431 times for United and while the majority of his tenure was successful, it got off to a rocky start. It was during his first season at the club that Pallister thinks he was among a worse team than the one currently on display in Manchester.

Speaking to Punters Lounge, via quotes shared by the Metro, he revealed as much.

"Is this the worst Manchester United team of all time? I remember us going to Millwall in the middle of April in 1990 and if we had lost we would’ve gone into the bottom three. Because of that I’d say I have actually played in a United team that was worse than this one, despite having players like Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, Paul Ince, Brian McClair, Danny Wallace, Lee Sharpe and myself in there. "That team went on to win the Premier League in 1993 so it’s not all doom and gloom, there are good players who are just struggling to find a way and put it all together. Ruben Amorim made that comment preempting what people might say after the Brighton result, he said it with a wry smile. Having said that, it’s a bit messy at the moment and the club are fighting transfer rules with more talks about players leaving, it’s a concerning time for everyone associated with United. We are not in a good place."

That 1989/90 United team that Pallister was a part of went on to finish 13th in the first division, but also secured the FA Cup trophy. The former defender's comments should give the club's fans some hope. While things were rocky at the start of the 1990s, their fortunes soon turned under Ferguson's stewardship. If Amorim can have even half the impact that the greatest manager of all time had, then better times are almost certainly on the horizon for the Red Devils.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 22/01/2025