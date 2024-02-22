Highlights Liverpool are looking at Ruben Amorim as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are searching for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will be leaving at the end of the season, and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly being eyed as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

In January, Klopp announced that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the current campaign and would be taking a break from football. The Merseyside outfit now have a major decision to make as they consider who to appoint in the hot seat at Anfield.

A report from The Independent has now claimed that 39-year-old manager Amorim, who is doing an impressive job with Sporting in Portugal, is now emerging as the strongest candidate for Liverpool, if they are unable to prise Alonso away from Leverkusen. The report claims that Alonso remains their number one priority, but there are several clubs who could look to offer him a role, including Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside club could look to interview Amorim as part of their process of finding a new manager. Although Alonso may be their ideal candidate, they will need a succession plan in case they miss out on securing his signature.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 321 Wins 202 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 687 Goals Against 316 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 22-02-24

Replace someone as crucial as Klopp has been for Liverpool certainly won't be easy, but Amorim has been previously described as an 'amazing' and 'remarkable' manager by Portuguese football expert Aaron Barton. Although he has a lack of experience in the game as a coach, he would undoubtedly bring an exciting brand of football to the Premier League.

Amorim's most notable achievement with Sporting is ending the club's 19-year wait for a league title during the 2020/2021 season. The Portuguese club are now set to go head-to-head for the trophy once again with rivals Benfica, and they currently find themselves level on points with a game in hand.

Although the likes of Alonso and Amorim are doing superb jobs in their respective roles, their lack of experience in management could be a concern. The duo haven't been in the coaching game for too long and are yet to ply their trade in the Premier League.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi could be another option for the Merseyside outfit. Although the Seagulls' boss only arrived in England last season, the 44-year-old has experience managing in multiple different countries and leagues, while he also has 73 games under his belt for Brighton.