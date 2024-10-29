Manchester United could face delays in bringing Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to the club, according to reports - with the Portuguese manager having a notice period of 'weeks' on his contract which may keep interim boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy at the Old Trafford helm just a little bit longer.

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Amorim has a notice period of 'weeks', rather than days on his Sporting deal - and although United will match the release fee, they are now locked in talks over his start date. There may still be an agreement, but if not, his first game could be the visit to Ipswich Town, potentially making his bow at Portman Road after the international break on November 24.

Sporting confirmed earlier on Tuesday afternoon in a statement that they had been approached by United, who are keen on quickly replacing Erik ten Hag, who was sacked on Monday after a poor start to the campaign.

United, as per Sporting's statement, had 'expressed an interest' in paying Amorim's release clause, but the Mail's report states that if an agreement can't be reached for an earlier start date, he won't be in the dugout for the visit of Chelsea this coming weekend.

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Amorim had been in talks with United over a potential move, with the Red Devils keen to pay his £8.5million release clause, just hours after they had sacked Ten Hag - showing just how much they like the Portuguese gaffer.

It is no surprise as to why they do; a superb record in the dugout at the Estadio Jose Alvalade has seen him manage 227 games, with 160 wins and 34 draws in that time - winning two Primeira Liga titles and two Portuguese League Cups in the process. Along with fast attacking football, over two goals per game and under one goal conceded per game, there is obvious philosophy in Amorim's tactics that work in his homeland.

And, if he can convert that into the Premier League - albeit with a struggling squad that looks devoid of ideas in front of goal - Amorim could be an instant hit.