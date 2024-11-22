New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim brilliantly produced a wry smile and laughed after saying that his new players have to be 'better at running back' during his first press conference on Friday afternoon.

The Portuguese manager was announced as Erik ten Hag's replacement at Old Trafford earlier this month, but only officially started taking training this week after his visa was granted in time for Monday morning.

Fabrizio Romano has already said that intensity will be key for the 39-year-old in training sessions and in matches, and it is something that he pinpointed during his first chat with reporters on Friday.

Asked by a journalist where United players need to improve, Amorim said:

"I think we lose the ball too often and we have to keep the ball. We have to be better at running back [laughs]. I think that is clear for everybody."

Given his response, it appears to be something that Amorim may have already noticed in training this week and he is clearly aware of the perception around the lack of running being attributed to some of United's major issues in recent months and years.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Amorim was left "stunned" by what he had seen from some players at Carrington in terms of a lack of speed and intensity, with the story even going as far to say that he had already decided that some players weren't going to fit into his 3-4-3 system.

It isn't the only issue Amorim highlighted though, with the 39-year-old also being critical of how United have been losing the ball too often - two areas he will want to improve as soon as possible.

Amorim begins his reign at Old Trafford with a trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon, as he looks to improve the club's current position of 13th in the Premier League standings.

