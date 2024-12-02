Following Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, it was inevitable that Pep Guardiola's team would feel the weight of their current struggles. The reigning Premier League champions are now without a win in seven consecutive games and sit 11 points behind the Reds.

In the past, Man City have managed to conceal their emotions and regroup behind closed doors, but a viral clip from Ruben Dias' recent interview hints that this season might be a little different. Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah found the net, handing the Citizens their most significant setback of the campaign. The Reds controlled the game, registering 18 shots with seven on target, underscoring their dominance.

As the full-time whistle blew at Anfield, Guardiola was seen laughing hysterically and holding up six fingers to the crowd, a gesture highlighting the number of league titles he has won since taking charge in 2016. Meanwhile, Stefan Ortega used his post-match media appearance to criticise Liverpool fans for chanting against his manager. In this context, Dias' interview—labelled by many as "rude" and "arrogant"—seemed to magnify the sense that composure has been lost within the Man City camp.

Ruben Dias Refused to Reflect on Liverpool Game

The Portuguese defender reminded interviewer of his Premier League medals

Ahead of Sunday's pivotal match, one weakness that pundits and experts had highlighted within Man City's current poor run was the defence. With the return of Dias, however, there was a sense that the Portuguese international's leadership would bring some stability to the current situation.

But while leadership comes with key principles like responsibility, Liverpool fans feel the 27-year-old showed very little of that during his post-match interview. "Well, our analysis is easy," Dias said. "We have Nottingham [Forest} next, we want to win. That's what's on our mind."

The interviewer, Jan Age Fjortoft, ensured Dias wouldn't get away with radio silence on the Liverpool loss easily, asking about the current run of form and trying to pick the centre-back's brains over his thoughts as to why City are going through a slump at the moment. But after continuing to give the impression that he had left the defeat in the past and only wanted to look forward, he soon cracked. He continued:

"You know you are talking to one of the players in one of the teams in the world that has won the most in recent years? So, maybe have a think about that, and be sure that we know how to deal with it."

The current form of both Man City and Liverpool couldn't be any more contrasting right now. From 20 games across all competitions, the Reds, top of both the Champions League and Premier League, have won 18 of those. But Dias' comments were still able to hit a nerve amid the scenes of jubilation.

"Pep’s comments, Ortega’s comments and now this interview from Dias? Their heads have GONE," one user took to X to post. Meanwhile, another remarked: "No class. Did not need to be so rude and arrogant." A third comment also read: "They are such sore losers," while a fourth added: "You can tell the players and manager have never been in this position because they’ve lost all composure and assurance."

As highlighted by Dias, Man City's next fixture is against seventh-placed Nottingham Forest. Should the reigning champions fail to beat the Tricky Trees, then they would risk falling as far down as eighth in the table, before more difficult matches against Crystal Palace, Juventus, and Manchester United peek over the horizon.