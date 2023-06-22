Manchester City ace Rúben Dias went into full bodyguard mode for his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 89th minute as his nation maintained their spotless record in qualification for next summer's tournament. Portugal sit top of Group J with six games of their campaign remaining.

Behind them in second place, however, are Slovakia, who are only two points adrift. The two sides square off on September 8, 2023, with the winner set to top the group.

Ronaldo’s winner was his 123rd goal for his country on what was the 38-year-old’s record-breaking 200th cap for Portugal, as he is now the first male footballer to reach 200 international appearances.

Roberto Martinez’s outfit were initially hesitant to celebrate the goal as was subject to a VAR review.

Following a nail-biting consultation, the Portugal side jumped in jubilation as they took a vital lead.

A travelling fan then attempted to join in the celebrations by running onto the pitch towards Ronaldo. He successfully managed to bypass stadium security, but thankfully Man City's Dias was on hand to stop the supporter getting close to the Al-Nassr star.

You can watch the incident below…

Watch: Rúben Dias prevents pitch invader from getting to Cristiano Ronaldo

The City centre-back grabbed the fan’s shirt and pulled him away from his international teammate.

Dias’ lightning-fast reactions halted the fan's progress - and Ronaldo appeared to thank the treble-winning defender with a handshake.

Some have likened the incident to when Ronaldo’s eternal rival Lionel Messi was protected by his Argentinian teammate and Atlético Madrid player Rodrigo De Paul.

The former Barcelona star stole the show against Honduras last September, scoring all three of his nation’s goal in a 3-0 rout.

At the full-time whistle, Honduras players mobbed the man of the match, but De Paul intervened to protect Messi.

Which players may join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Ronaldo has been flying the Saudi Pro League flag high for the last six months and has now been followed by a wave of top-level footballers.

Most notably, ex-Madrid teammate Karim Benzema who joined Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, who Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will try to challenge for the title in the 2023/24 campaign.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid CF celebrates with Karim Benzema after scoring Real's 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 23, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

A ludicrous deal of £21.5m a year has also lured N’Golo Kante away from the Premier League, as he is poised to link up with his French teammate at Al-Ittihad.

However, Kante is not the only Chelsea man who looks set to leave London for the Middle East, with Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech all eyeing up big-money switches.