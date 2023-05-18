Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave the club in the summer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old's career has never really taken off as many would have expected, and a fresh challenge could be exactly what he needs.

Chelsea transfer news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek, who is earning £150k-a-week at Chelsea, has been at the club for almost 20 years now.

After coming through the academy, Loftus-Cheek has been out on loan twice, to Fulham and Crystal Palace, spending the rest of his career at Stamford Bridge.

Since being at the club, Loftus-Cheek has made just 100 Premier League appearances for the Blues, according to Transfermarkt.

Considering how long it's been since he broke into the senior squad, the England international hasn't fully established himself as a regular starter.

Romano issued another update on Thursday saying AC Milan were in talks over signing Loftus-Cheek ahead of the summer transfer window, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Todd Boehly and his recruitment team allowed him to depart for the right price.

Due to coming through the academy and Chelsea not having to pay to sign Loftus-Cheek, offloading him would count for pure profit, helping them to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Simon Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, and Callum Hudson-Odoi could also leave the club, possibly for the same reason.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Loftus-Cheek?

Romano has suggested that Loftus-Cheek's potential departure is 'one to watch' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Loftus-Cheek is one to watch, he's one who could have some proposals. For Chelsea, there's a possibility to let him go if they get the right money."

Should Chelsea allow Loftus-Cheek to leave the club?

If they want to continue their excessive spending, then something is going to have to give.

Players are going to have to leave the club, and if the right fee arrives for an academy graduate, it makes a lot of sense to allow them to leave for FFP reasons.

Loftus-Cheek isn't contributing enough for the Blues to justify keeping him on £150k-a-week, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.72 in the Premier League, ranking him 22nd in the Chelsea squad.

At 27 years old, it could be time for Loftus-Cheek to bite the bullet and look to seek a new challenge, and the west London club could consider him a sellable asset.