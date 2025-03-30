AC Milan and ex-England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, despite being in line to start for the Rossoneri in their crunch clash with Napoli this evening, has been rushed to hospital to undergo emergency appendix surgery, it has been reported.

The San Siro outfit have travelled across the country to Naples ahead of their all-important encounter against the Serie A title chasers – and in search of a victory, Loftus-Cheek was expected to line up alongside the likes of Warren Bondo and Tijjani Reijnders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Loftus-Cheek's brace in AC Milan's 3-0 Europa League win over Rennes in 2024 made him the first player to score two or more goals in a European knockour game for the club since Kaka in 2007.

However, the gifted engine room operator – labelled as one of England’s 11 best teenagers in 2016 – will not be present at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to face Antonio Conte’s well-drilled outfit, according to Football Italia, via The Sun.

Loftus-Cheek Fell Ill Overnight and Was Rushed to Hospital

Youssouf Fofana set to step into midfield instead

The report states that Loftus-Cheek, 29, fell ill overnight and experienced severe abdominal pains. Rushed to a local hospital by doctors, it has been reported that Loftus-Cheek, a product of Chelsea's fabled Cobham academy, had suffered from acute appendicitis.

Appendicitis, if it remains untreated, has the potential to be fatal as the appendix can burst if it becomes over inflamed. Due to the Englishman – and Yunus Musah – being unavailable for their clash against second-placed Napoli, Sky Sports Italia have reported that Youssouf Fofana is set to take his place.

Loftus-Cheek's trip to the hospital just adds to the throng of issues he's experienced this season. Against Napoli, he was due to start his first affair since November after recently returning from a lengthy muscle injury – but his return to action has been delayed.

It's certainly a major blow for Loftus-Cheek, who was due to start his first match since November having only just returned from a lengthy muscle injury. It was against Cesc Fabregas' Como 1907 when we last saw Loftus-Cheek strutting his stuff in the heart of the action.

The imposing central midfielder, formerly of Crystal Palace and Fulham, replaced Rafael Leao in the 78th minute and was on the end of Dele Alli's challenge, which saw the latter sent off. Alli then shared a post-match WhatsApp exchange as Loftus-Cheek admitted that he stayed on the deck because he was 'blowing'.