Highlights Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Ruben Neves, but his hefty salary might make it difficult to bring him back to the Premier League.

The potential ban on loan moves between associated clubs could impact Neves' transfer if Newcastle United come to the table, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided all the details.

Arsenal have alternatives lined up, with two players also linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has given an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Neves left the Premier League in the summer to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, joining a host of players who have made the switch to the Middle East. At the age of 26, the Portuguese international still has plenty to give in the game, with most of the stars who have moved to the country being in the latter stages of their career.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man could easily be playing at the highest level for some top clubs in England, but the finances on offer in Saudi Arabia mean he's opted to leave Europe. Whether any club could tempt him to return to the continent remains to be seen.

Ruben Neves is wanted in the Premier League

It's no surprise that Neves decided to join Al-Hilal in the summer, with the former Porto midfielder reportedly earning £410k-a-week in Saudi Arabia. Last season, whilst Neves was still with Wolves in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were one of the clubs showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

A move failed to materialise, and Neves remained with the Midlands club until the summer, before making a £47m switch to the Saudi Pro League. Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Neves would be open to moving to Newcastle United in the January transfer window, with reports claiming that the Magpies are keen on bringing him in on loan to replace Sandro Tonali, who was banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules.

With PIF owning both Al-Hilal and Newcastle, the North East club could have an advantage in the race to secure his signature, but it's understood that Premier League clubs are set to vote on whether to fast-track a ban on loan moves between associated clubs.

Ruben Neves' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Wolverhampton Wanderers 253 30 13 63 1 Porto 93 4 3 13 0 Al-Hilal 17 2 1 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 10, 2023

Per 90min, Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Neves during the January transfer window, with the Portugal international set to depart on a temporary deal in the winter. If the proposed ban on loan moves between associated clubs is implemented, then Arsenal could then be leading the race with Newcastle ruled out.

Read More: 5 players Arsenal could sign to replace Thomas Partey

Jacobs has now suggested that Arsenal have looked at Neves in the past, but if he was to move to the Premier League, he would expect it to be to Newcastle, rather than the Gunners. The journalist adds that there is the obvious complication of a potential ban on this move, which is set to be voted on 21st November, and as it stands, there is nothing active between Arsenal and Neves. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"We know that Arsenal have looked at Neves in the past. That's the first thing to say. But if Neves moves to the Premier League, I think it will be Newcastle, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out why, because there's that relationship between PIF owning Newcastle and PIF controlling Al-Hilal. The complication is obviously whether it is feasible based upon a vote from the Premier League on November 21st, when the clubs will decide whether to put a ban temporarily on associated party transactions which would stop, in January, Newcastle being able to try for Neves and therefore give a club like Arsenal if they chose to proceed a clearer path. But there's nothing yet with Arsenal and Neves active."

Mikel Arteta has alternatives lined up

Due to fitness issues surrounding Thomas Partey, signing a midfielder could be a priority for the north London club when the winter window opens for business. Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have their eye on Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren. At the age of 18, the midfielder has already broken into the first team in Belgium and could be the ideal long-term replacement for Partey.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also suggested that Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz remains at the top of their shortlist ahead of January. However, it could be difficult to convince the Midlands club to part ways considering how important he is in Unai Emery's side.