Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves would be a 'big signing' for Liverpool, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Neves stands a good chance of leaving Wolves in the summer transfer window, and it's no surprise considering their poor season.

Transfer news - Ruben Neves

It's understood that Neves is expected to leave the Midlands club in the summer. The Portuguese midfielder has been an excellent servant for Wolves, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

Neves, who is earning £58k-a-week at Molineux, is attracting interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool, according to reports in Spain.

Wolves will undoubtedly be desperate to keep hold of their midfield general, but Julen Lopetegui's side find themselves batting towards the bottom of the Premier League.

A player of Neves' ability should be testing himself for a team playing in a European competition.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently expressed his worry for Wolves regarding Neves, with his contract expiring in 2024. He said: "With a year left on his contract, Wolves might have no choice but to cash in because he’s a big asset for them. Even though he’s only going to have a year left come the summer, they could probably command around £40m-50m for Ruben Neves even then."

Journalist Adam Bates recently said that Neves was 'carrying the team', which is probably a fair comment at the moment.

What has O'Rourke said about Neves?

O'Rourke has suggested that Neves would be a 'big signing' for Liverpool if they were able to secure the Portugal international in the summer. The journalist also spoke about comparisons between Neves and current Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Slightly different players, in that respect. Thiago is more of a playmaker, with Neves more of a defensive midfielder. But yeah, I think it would be a big signing for Liverpool if they are looking to rebuild their midfield.

"He's got Premier League experience, a good age, and is a top player, which he's shown at Wolves and also for Portugal."

Do Liverpool need Neves this summer?

To put it simply, yes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are to leave the club this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This will leave them short in midfield, and with Neves out of contract next year, the Merseyside club could secure themselves a bargain.

A player of Neves' quality will be hugely beneficial in this Liverpool side, who are not only needing increased squad depth in the middle, but also added quality considering their inconsistent season.