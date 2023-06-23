Ruben Neves broke down in tears as he bid farewell to Wolverhampton Wanderers before joiningSaudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Signed from FC Porto in 2017 for a club-record fee of £16 million, Neves departs Molineux as Wolves' record sale, with a £47m fee being received by the Premier League side.

During his six-year stint at Wolves, the 26-year-old midfielder made 253 appearances, racking up 30 goals and 13 assists during that period.