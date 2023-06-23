Signed from FC Porto in 2017 for a club-record fee of £16 million, Neves departs Molineux as Wolves' record sale, with a £47m fee being received by the Premier League side.
During his six-year stint at Wolves, the 26-year-old midfielder made 253 appearances, racking up 30 goals and 13 assists during that period.
He was a member of Wolves’ Championship-winning side and was the driving force in all the success that followed, including qualification for the Europa League in 2019/20.Neves joins the likes of
Karim Benzema
and
N’Golo Kante
in making the move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks - and they’re likely to be joined by a number of other big names before the end of the summer transfer window.But ahead of his own switch to the Gulf state, a cloudy-eyed Neves sent one last message of appreciation to Wolves' supporters, players and behind-the-scenes staff.You can watch the clip below…
The midfielder was visibly upset from the moment he sat down, but broke into tears as he began to reminisce on his six-year stay in the Midlands.Throughout the heartfelt video, it's clear to see how much of a mark his time at the club has left on him.“What an unbelievable journey. I’ve worked with so many great people along the way. From the kit men to the kitchen staff, ground staff to the board members. From the physios to coaches, technical staff to media. A big thank you to every single person I had the chance to work with.” he said.
He saved his biggest tribute to the supporters who follow the club week-in week-out and promised that he would remain ‘a massive fan for life’.While Premier League fans, especially those of a Wolves persuasion, are sad to see Neves move on, some ex-footballers and pundits, Peter Crouch and Jamie Carragher included, are not too fond of the move.
Peter Crouch and Jamie Carragher’s verdict on the Ruben Neves move
Speaking to
talkSPORT
, Crouch said shared his views and claimed he can’t understand the idea behind the switch.“Player-wise, you can understand it. I don’t understand the 25-year-old players in their prime going to the SPL. You’re always going to be 10 years away from any league getting started, we’ve seen this before. The only thing with the Saudi situation is that these boys are serious.“They did it with the LIV gold, they just didn’t go away. I think that will probably be the case with football [too]. We can’t really ignore it because it looks like it’s happening, whether we like it not. But for players, like Neves, 26 years old to go play in Saudi… I get it with players like Ronaldo and Benzema, players who have achieved everything.“It’s one last payday in the sunshine and you can retire. They’ve achieved everything they want in the game. But these boys at 25 and 26, they have the opportunity to go and win things. It’s about memories and legacy. They’re still going to get paid well, aren’t they?”Jamie Carragher, formerly of
Liverpool
, took to Twitter to share his views on the situation. You can check out his post – which has received mixed reviews – below.
Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer… https://t.co/hcDUbkGp30— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 21, 2023