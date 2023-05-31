Fans have been left in stitches after noticing what Wolves’ midfield maestro Ruben Neves did in possibly his final act in orange.

While Wolves’ season was topped off with a 5-0 drubbing over Arsenal, the Portuguese midfielder can hold his head high after being his side’s standout performer once again.

Neves replaced his compatriot Matheus Nunes on the afternoon but, at that point, his team were already down-and-out.

Granit Xhaka’s double coupled with Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal meant that Wolves were trailing by three by the time the central midfielder was introduced to the game.

The 5-0 drubbing meant their season was left on a sour note, though safety was fortunately already guaranteed.

Julen Lopetegui’s arrival really changed the club’s fortunes as he steered them away from a relegation dogfight.

But there are now serious concern that was also the Spanish boss’ last game being associated with the club.

All that aside, on an afternoon to forget, at least the away fans made their trip back home from London with something to laugh about.

You can watch the clip below...

Video: Ruben Neves smashing the ball in the face of Jorginho

Ouch. That certainly would’ve left a mark.

Wolves Twitter page Wolves Fancast uploaded a video of the incident and captioned: “Could this be Ruben Neves’ last action as a Wolves player? Doing what he does best, leathering one from distance and hitting the target.”

In stoppage time, Neves leathered a free kick directly into Jorginho’s face from just metres away.

Whether it was the midfielder’s intention to potentially injure his Arsenal counterpart is anyone’s best guess, but the free kick was pinpoint, nonetheless.

What made it even better was that it happened just moments after the referee helped Jorginho back to his feet.

One fan replied: “We may not have won, but I’m happy that was his last action in a Wolves shirt. Forever our captain.”

Was this Ruben Neves’ last act in a Wolves shirt?

Unfortunately for those inside Molineux, this may have been Neves’ final game at Wolves.

The wantaway star has been poised for a move to a traditionally ‘bigger club’ for some time now, and this summer may be the one when he departs.

Neves has that Champions League quality clubs crave and will want to, at just 26 years old, experience playing at the highest level.

Recently, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands outfit are preparing for a future without their long-range effort specialist.

What lies ahead for them in their potential post-Neves era remains to be seen, but replacing someone of his level is a tall order.

The reports suggest the Wolves ace is en route to Barcelona in the summer.

Despite their financial struggles, the La Liga heavyweights are hoping to negotiate a cut-price deal given Neves has one year left on his contract.