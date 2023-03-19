Wolverhampton Wanderers may have to consider offers for Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Wolves since joining the club in the Championship, but he may not be plying his trade at Molineux for much longer.

Wolves transfer news - Ruben Neves

Neves, who is currently earning £58,000-a-week at Wolves, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Midlands club, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

It's understood that Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are interested in signing the Portuguese midfielder, who is keen on a move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

Wolves were in talks to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City during the January transfer window, possibly as a long-term replacement for Neves, as per John Percy of The Telegraph.

Wolves are set to offer the midfielder a new contract in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club, according to 90min, but there's still a good chance he leaves the club in the summer.

With interest from some of the biggest clubs in England, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Neves pushing to join a new club at the end of the season.

What has O'Rourke said about Neves?

O'Rourke has suggested that Wolves may have to consider offers for Neves this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Losing Neves would be a huge blow for Wolves. He's been a key player for them over the last few years.

"Coming into the final year of his contract, if no new deal can be agreed, I think Wolves will reluctantly have to consider offers for the Portuguese midfielder."

How has Neves performed this season?

Despite Wolves' struggles, Neves has been a standout performer. The former Porto midfielder comfortably has a higher Sofascore average rating than the rest of the Wolves squad in the Premier League this campaign.

Only Max Kilman and Jose Sa have started more games than the midfield general for Wolves, as per FBref.

Gary Neville was recently full of praise for Neves, saying: "He's been at Wolves for quite a long time, I genuinely believe that Ruben Neves could sit in any midfield in Europe, in any league and be comfortable."

To be held in such high regard by Neville despite playing in a Wolves side who are struggling near the foot of the table shows the ability Neves has shown this season.