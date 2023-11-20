Highlights Ruben Neves could be a top-quality replacement for Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United on loan in January.

Newcastle's hopes of signing Neves may depend on a vote on loaning players within multi-club networks.

If Neves is not available, Newcastle is considering other options such as Kalvin Phillips and Scott McTominay as Tonali replacements.

Newcastle United would be getting a 'top-quality' Sandro Tonali replacement by signing Ruben Neves on loan in the January window, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested.

Neves ditched the Premier League to sign for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window, putting pen to paper on a deal worth £47 million. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain had plenty of interest in the Premier League, but he decided upon a switch to the Middle East instead.

However, just months after leaving Molineux, the £290,000-per-week earner could be gearing up for a return to England's top-flight, with Newcastle now said to be eyeing up the prospect of bringing him to St. James' Park on a short-term deal.

Newcastle in need of midfield additions after Tonali ban

It had all started so well for Tonali on Tyneside. Netting on his Premier League debut, it looked as if the £55 million star was going to hit the ground running for his new side. And while there have been moments of shakiness at times, on the most part, the 23-year-old needed no time at all to establish himself in the Newcastle starting line-up.

That was until a betting probe from Italian officials saw his entire world collapse in on itself, with Tonali eventually banned from all football until the end of the campaign. A major blow for Eddie Howe's side, not least because it leaves a huge hole in the middle of his squad which now needs plugging.

Neves potential option but problem lies in way

One name highlighted as a potential option for Newcastle to replace Tonali with is Neves, who according to Team Talk, is attracting interest from across the Premier League. Alongside the Magpies, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Portuguese star's signature, as a return to England appears to edge closer.

With that being said, Newcastle's hopes of signing Neves could hinge on whether Premier League sides vote against a temporary ban on loaning players within multi-club networks. Because, due to Newcastle's link to the Saudi investment fund PIF, it's claimed there could be a conflict of interest if the North East outfit were allowed to loan Neves on a short-term deal.

Ruben Neves 2023/24 Stats Matches 17 Minutes Played 1,443 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0

All stats via Transfermarkt

Despite this threat, it's reported that should the ban be upheld, then Newcastle could even pursue Neves as part of a permanent deal, even if it would cost a pretty penny to bring him over from Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Newcastle suffer another 'big blow' with Miguel Almiron injury setback

When pushed for the latest update regarding Newcastle's pursuit of Neves in the January window, journalist Jacobs admitted a lot would hinge on the upcoming vote surrounding loans within multi-club networks. Insisting that the interest from Newcastle was genuine, the reliable reporter suggested Neves would be a 'top-quality' addition to Howe's side, should they manage to pull the transfer off:

“There was never a pathway to get Ronaldo to Saudi just to get him to Newcastle in the same way that there's not one for Neves, and that's because the Saudi Pro League project is all about having the players in Saudi Arabia and them being visible in Saudi Arabia. “It's not about using Saudi money to sign them and then shipping them elsewhere because that doesn't benefit Saudi and their vision, and it doesn't help grow the Saudi Pro League between now and the 2034 World Cup. “So don't presume that Newcastle could just knock on Al-Hilal’s door and take Neves, but if they can facilitate that solution, should the vote pass on November the 21st, then it would be a very beneficial one for them because it will provide them with a top-quality player and a stopgap until Tonali returns.”

Premier League stars eyed up as alternative options

If their attempts to sign Neves are unsuccessful, Newcastle do have other options they're currently exploring. One of those is Kalvin Phillips, who looks destined to leave Manchester City when the January transfer window opens.

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to St. James' Park would make sense for Phillips, as the chance to work under Howe, while playing regularly for Newcastle, could help boost his chances of starting for England at the upcoming European Championships in Germany next summer.

Elsewhere, it's reported that Scott McTominay is another player being eyed up by Newcastle as a possible Tonali replacement. That's according to The Daily Mirror, who have name-dropped the Scottish international as a potential option, despite a reluctance from Manchester United to let him leave Old Trafford during the January transfer window.

Read More: 10 key players who were surprisingly dropped by their managers