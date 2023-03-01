Southampton manager Ruben Selles is ‘well liked’ in the club’s boardroom and by the players, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport

The 39-year-old has been handed the reins on the south coast until the end of the season after Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones were both sacked due to disappointing results.

Southampton news – Ruben Selles

Southampton were four points adrift of safety when Selles was handed control on a temporary basis and insisted that he is ready to take the job permanently ahead of their encounter against Chelsea.

“I have been ready for the last four years (to be the manager), so it’s no different now,” he said. “I’m an honest person and try to be clear in what I do, and I think I’ve built myself up to be here with you today.

“I have been through all levels in football, not just in England but in the rest of the world. That is a learning path of what I did and every single corner.”

A 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge convinced the Southampton chiefs to place their trust in Selles until at least May, but a narrow defeat at Leeds United left them cut adrift at the foot of the table once more.

Selles has previously managed Valencia's Under-18s, and has served as an assistant manager in Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece and Denmark and will now be looking to make a name for himself by guiding the Saints to safety.

What has O’Rourke said about Selles?

When asked about Selles’ credentials, O’Rourke told GMS that the Spanish tactician is a ‘popular figure’ throughout all levels of the club, including owners Sport Republic.

He said: “There's risk in any managerial appointment, I would say, but Ruben Selles seems to be well liked in the Southampton boardroom and also in the dressing room as well.

“So, he’s a popular figure amongst the players, obviously got off to a great start with that win against Chelsea and then came the disappointment of losing to Leeds which was a blow for them and keeps Southampton at the bottom of the table. But there’s a lot of high hopes for Selles that he could become a top manager.”

Who do Southampton play next?

Southampton host League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening, and they will surely be confident of getting back to winning ways.

A victory over the Mariners would fill Selles’ charge with confidence going into their potentially pivotal Premier League clash against relegation rivals Leicester City over the weekend.

Games against Manchester United, Brentford, and Tottenham Hotspur conclude a busy March schedule before the international break.