Highlights Rudy Gobert's record-tying Defensive Player of the Year awards solidified his future Hall of Fame status.

Gobert compares favorably to other Hall of Famers in key defensive and career stats.

Adding an NBA championship could further cement Gobert's status as a generational defender.

Rudy Gobert has been a polarizing player throughout his NBA career. For some, it's Gobert's outspoken nature that draws ire. For others, it's the massive contract he secured despite having a limited offensive game.

Some may even jump at the opportunity to call him overrated due to the draft capital the Minnesota Timberwolves surrendered to acquire the French big man. The Timberwolves did send a lot to the Utah Jazz to bring Gobert to town.

Make no mistake about it though, after securing his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, there should be little debate about the next point to be made here. Gobert is undoubtedly a future member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

If he were to retire today, there would be a spot waiting for him in Springfield, Massachusetts. His career resume to this point has more than earned him that.

The Case For Gobert

At 31-years-old, Gobert already has a more impressive career than most

Gobert's case can be made pretty simple. Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, the other two four-time winners of the Defensive Player of the Year, are both in the Hall of Fame. That alone should be convincing enough.

In case it's not, the larger comparison will add even more fuel to the fire.

How Gobert Stacks Up Versus Mutombo, Wallace Category Gobert Wallace Mutombo DPOY 4 4 4 All-Defensive Teams 6 6 6 All-Stars 3 4 8 All-NBA 4 5 3 Career PPG 12.7 5.7 9.8 Career RPG 11.8 9.6 10.3

Gobert already stacks up ridiculously well with his peers at this point in his career. Playing in the modern, high-scoring, era of basketball has also given him an advantage in terms of his current career statistics while having otherwise comparable accolades.

If the argument against Gobert is the perception of him being a role player, the two comparable cases above set a precedent as to why high-end role players deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, the case against role players being elected to the hall speaks more to the public perception around the kind of role players people are typically willing to accept.

Everybody should understand the case why Gobert's value comes from the way he anchors a defense. He has led the league on three occasions in defensive win shares, paving the way for some of the best defensive units in the league. Gobert controlling the interior helped the Jazz find success in a system where perimeter defenders would funnel players inside, only to have Rudy deter and affect shots.

This was the winning formula for a perennial playoff team. While it took some time for the Timberwolves to piece it all together, they are now defensive juggernauts backed by Gobert's interior presence. If Rudy was a role player throughout his career, he excelled in that role and was as great of one as you could find.

Understanding defensive value just isn't as clear-cut as the offensive side of basketball though.

One could look at a player like Klay Thompson and make the argument that he too was a role player who thrived in that capacity throughout his career. However, since Thompson's biggest value comes from his scoring and shooting ability, it's a lot easier to identify his points per game and assess him as a star. Klay will undoubtedly be a lock for the Hall of Fame.

Understandably, Thompson does have four more championships than Gobert. However, to bring it all back to the original comparisons, Mutombo does not.

Beyond Reason Of A Doubt

Gobert Is Well-Positioned To Add Another Key Accolade

While the anticipated ascent of Victor Wembanyama may prevent Gobert from becoming the first-ever five-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year, there is another achievement that could be well within reach for Rudy: a championship.

The Timberwolves are up two games to none on the defending-champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs at the time this is being written. The rise of Anthony Edwards has put Gobert and the Timberwolves in a prime position to win the franchise's first-ever title in the near future.

Even if that championship doesn't come this season, it's hard to imagine the Timberwolves going away any time soon considering how well-constructed that team is and the terrific job Chris Finch has done coaching the unit.

If Gobert adds NBA Champion to his already impressive career resume, being a key contributor in the role he occupies with the Timberwolves, there likely won't be a discussion left to be had.

Gobert is a generational defender. While it can sometimes be hard to truly appreciate a career while it is still active, anything Gobert does from here is just decoration for an already solidified legacy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.