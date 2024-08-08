Highlights Team France is one step away from winning the Gold in basketball, despite Rudy Gobert being benched.

Gobert claims he had surgery, while the coach denies that, sparking drama leading up to the Gold Medal game.

The conflict between the players and coach raises controversy, intensifying the pending legacy impact.

France is one step closer to earning the gold medal in basketball, after defeating Germany in the semifinals, 73-69. The win, however, did not come without drama, with some of France’s key players engaging in a clash with the head coach.

The clash comes after a repeated event, as Rudy Gobert was essentially benched in France’s previous victory against Canada. Gobert only played a total of three minutes in that game, played only five minutes in the win over Germany.

Rudy Gobert - 2024 Summer Olympics Stats Category Group Stage Knockout Stage MPG 21 4.5 PPG 6 0 RPG 6.3 1 APG 1.3 0.5 FG% 23.3 0

It was initially reported that Gobert missed time due to a finger injury during practice before France’s game versus Canada, leading to him playing limited minutes. However, other angles have surfaced, implying that he may have simply been benched for matchups.

Injury or Not, Gobert Has Hardly Played

Gobert claimed he had surgery on his finger, which the coach denied

Following France’s advancement to the semifinals, a game in which both Gobert and Evan Fournier came off the bench, Gobert was asked about his limited playing time. At that point, he revealed the injury and said that he underwent surgery on Monday, which conflicted with the coach’s statements.

“[Gobert] was injured, and there was also the issue of the matchups. He was informed about the decision to have him play limited minutes.” -Vincent Collet

Collet was asked about the injury afterward, to which he revealed that Gobert did not undergo the surgery, but rather simply had it looked at by officials, which involved an MRI. He claimed that his decision to bench Gobert was somewhat because of the injury, but mostly due to matchups.

Oddly enough, Fournier backed up Gobert’s statement about having surgery.

“First of all, Rudy was not even supposed to play. He got a little surgery last night on his finger. Just the fact that he was available to play shows how much this means to him. He’s given us everything he has. We made a little change to the lineup, we adjusted, and we just started better regardless of who was in the lineup. We had a game plan, and we just followed it.” -Fournier

Gobert touched on the coach’s decision afterward, leaning into the idea that he was possibly benched due to matchups. He recognized that it could have been the reason, but opted to trust the coach and his teammates.

“Some of it was about matchups, things that happened in practice, injuries, things like that, but regardless, that was a really good decision. The communication was key. A lot of things happened. I have full trust in my teammates and coaches, and it worked. We see the way we started again tonight. Guys were already ready to play and they set the tone for the game.” -Rudy Gobert

Deeper Drama Brewing Before Gold Medal Game?

The drama could be the result of something deeper within Team France

The perspectives of the players and that of the coach were completely conflicted. Gobert and Fournier were claiming that Gobert went under the knife, but Collet claimed that benching Gobert was purely a basketball decision.

This, naturally, ignited some controversy. Victor Wembanyama , a key member of Team France, attempted to stay neutral.

“We all had to realize our roles, our history, and the direction we wanted to take. We had four days, that’s a lot of time to think and fix things. The players were dedicated to fixing everything.” -Wembanyama

Wembanyama appeared to back up Collet. That quote came after the game versus Team Canada, in which Gobert played three minutes, so when Gobert only played five minutes against Germany, it raised suspicions even further.

Notable instigator Draymond Green had some words to say about it on his podcast. He implied that for Gobert to be taken out of an Olympic game, and due to the conflicting reports, the true story is not known.

Few teams in this year’s Summer Olympics are more stacked than Team USA and Team France. France has already advanced to the gold medal game, where they will take on either USA or Serbia.

Drama often becomes embroidered within legacy when the team it surrounds wins it all. If Team France goes on to win their very first gold medal in Olympic Basketball, the drama between its players and coaching staff will become an intriguing footnote in their legacy. But if they go on to lose, the drama will simply become the primary catalyst of their downfall.