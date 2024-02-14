Highlights Rudy Gobert's narrative has fluctuated, but this season with the Timberwolves, he's proving to be an elite defender.

In today's NBA, few players have seen their narrative fluctuate as much as Rudy Gobert.

In a league that was growing more offensively-focused, Gobert was heralded for being one of the few players that took pride on the defensive end of the game. The advanced analytics loved him, and he was even awarded multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards.

In 2020, his public perception started to falter after his controversial COVID-19 microphone incident and after 2021, the narrative had flipped completely. He was labeled as an "overrated" defender in many discourses after the Utah Jazz lost to a Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Western Conference semifinals.

In that series, coach Tyronn Lue made a bold adjustment; he ran a five-out offense to drag Gobert out of the paint, rendering his elite rim protection ability useless.

The Jazz were unable to properly adjust, and gave up a lot of easy threes, including seven to Terrance Mann in Game 6, who was only making 0.6 threes per game on average that season. Many people started to question Gobert's effectiveness as a capable playoff-level defender, citing his poor perimeter defense as a major limitation to his game.

The following season, his critics had even more fuel to work with. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for four first-round picks, five players, and a pick swap, an absurdly large amount of assets for just a single player.

That season, the injury-ridden Timberwolves finished as an eighth seed and were knocked out of the Western Conference First Round in just five games. Many fans and analysts questioned if Gobert's impact was severely overvalued and some even considered the trade to be one of the worst in league history.

But this season, things are different; the Gobert gamble has seemingly paid off. The Timberwolves currently have the second-best record in the NBA and are the league leaders in defensive rating and points allowed per game.

They've taken games off of elite teams and have established themselves as a legitimate title contender. As the postseason draws nearer, this is Gobert's best chance to prove his critics wrong and change the narrative surrounding his name.

Favorite for Defensive Player of the Year

League leader in Defensive Rating

It doesn't take advanced statistics to know that Gobert is an elite defender. Just look at the sequence of plays below. First, he greatly contests Holmgren's running hook, prevents a second shot attempt, deters Joe from committing to the drive, and forces an airball, all in one defensive possession.

He's just as dominant now as he was in Utah, and these defensive contributions are why the Timberwolves are far and away the best defensive team in the league.

If you're someone that needs to look at advanced analytics before coming to a conclusion, Gobert is the leader in most of the available advanced defensive metrics. He's first in defensive rating, defensive daily plus-minus, and defensive-LEBRON. The only defensive statistic he's not leading is win shares, where he ranks second.

Rudy Gobert - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat Rank D-DPM 3.8 1st DRtg 104.5 1st Defensive Win Shares .171 2nd D-LEBRON 3.3 1st

While defensive statistics aren't always the most accurate measure of defensive performance, at least in a vacuum, the fact that Gobert's name is at the top of nearly every metric tells a lot about his impact.

His presence alone deters opposing teams from attacking the rim. Opposing teams are only attempting 36.9 shots within 10 feet of the rim against the Timberwolves and are only converting 54.9 percent of those shots.

And how could they expect any different when this is what's waiting for them every drive. He's almost single-handedly changing the way opposing teams are playing because shots near the rim are no longer efficient with him on the floor.

More Than a One-Man Effort

Entire Timberwolves team has bought into the defense

While it's already established that Gobert is a great regular season defender, a harsh but truthful question still remains: Can he actually be effective in the playoffs? He's never made it past the Conference Semifinals, even as a first seed. What's different this year?

The difference is that he's not a one-man defense this year. He has an entire team to back him up. The entire Timberwolves team has bought into this defensive mindset. They're smart, tenacious, and most importantly, they're extremely disruptive on the perimeter as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Starters' Defensive Rating Rudy Gobert 106.1 Mike Conley 106.7 Anthony Edwards 108.2 Karl-Anthony Towns 109.0 Jaden McDaniels 109.8

Surrounding Gobert with great perimeter defenders means that teams won't be able to run five out offenses as effectively as they did in the past. Instead of relying on players like Bojan Bogdanović or Donovan Mitchell to guard the wing, he gets to work with Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson instead, a huge improvement.

Their recent game against the Clippers is a good example of how things might end differently this year. Against the same head coach and team that ruined his reputation, Gobert put on a defensive masterclass. He finished the game with four blocks and played a huge role in holding the Clippers to only 40.5 percent shooting.

When Coach Lue attempted to go small, the Timberwolves were prepared. Their pesky perimeter defense made it difficult for the Clippers to find easy shots. They held the best three-point shooting team in the league to only 32.1 percent from three, down 7.4 percent from their season average.

With dominant wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves have proven that they are a legitimate title contender. While the Gobert trade was ridiculed just months ago, all laughter has been temporarily silenced. Gobert has a chance to completely change his narrative and definitively prove his critics wrong.