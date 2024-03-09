Highlights Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert insinuated that NBA officials are making calls influenced by gambling.

After flashing a money sign at a referee during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, Gobert doubled down on the concept postgame.

Gobert admitted his gesture was immature and regrets potentially costing his team the game.

With 30 seconds remaining in Friday's bout between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers — and just one point separating the teams — Rudy Gobert was whistled for his sixth foul after getting tangled up with Jarrett Allen in the paint. The Timberwolves center couldn't contain his frustration with the call, flashing a money hand sign at referee Scott Foster. Gobert was promptly assessed a technical foul for the gesture.

After the contest — which the Timberwolves ultimately lost in overtime by a 113-104 mark — Gobert left little doubt about what he was implying when he flashed the sign; that the referees are on the proverbial take.

“I’ll bite the bullet again. I’ll be the bad guy. I’ll take the fine, but I think it’s hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way.”-Rudy Gobert

In other words, Gobert is seemingly of the belief that calls are occasionally made (or not made) by officials with gambling lines in mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Estimates suggest Americans bet $119.84 billion on sports in 2023.

Gobert May Face Disciplinary Action

The 3x DPOY will likely be fined for his criticism of the officials

To say that the NBA didn't embrace betting until recent years would be an understatement. Anything that allowed the integrity of the game, the officials, and the results of individual contests to be called into question was strictly forbidden.

When former referee Tim Donaghy was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment in 2008 for betting on games that he officiated, it was a major scandal for the league. So, to have a star player like Gobert suggest that current officials are engaging in similar behavior surely caught the collective eyes of the league office.

Any criticism of the officials by a player or coach through the media is grounds for a hefty fine. When one considers the connotation of Gobert's gesture and postgame commentary, there's little doubt that he'll be hit in the pocketbook. This much is certain — Gobert's actions hurt his team, and the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year knows it.

Rudy Gobert vs CLE (3.8.24) Category Stat MIN 37 PTS 7 REB 17 +/- +7

Said Gobert of his heat-of-the-moment response to the foul call:

“My reaction, which I think is truth — it’s what I truly believe — even if it’s the truth, it wasn’t the time for me to react that way. I should have not done that. I cost my team the game, and obviously, they couldn’t wait to give me a tech. That was bad. That was an immature reaction.”-Gobert

With the loss, dropped a half-game below the now-No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference standings. The team recently lost Gobert's star frontcourt mate, Karl-Anthony Towns, to a torn meniscus, and his return this season could be in doubt.