Highlights Rudy Gobert didn't start strong but responded well in the 2nd half to secure the win.

Charles Barkley advised to bench Gobert but Coach Finch didn't follow.

Proving his talent, Gobert and the Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Finals.

It was a wild Game 7 for the Minnesota Timberwolves after beating the Denver Nuggets 98-90 in the West Semis of the NBA Playoffs, especially for Rudy Gobert.

Gobert experienced two different stories in the game, the first half being full of struggles and the second half showing strong responses and eventual success once the final buzzer sounded. In the middle of that, he saw heavy criticism from NBA legend Charles Barkley, who thought Gobert should be benched due to his struggles against Denver's game plan in the first half.

To say the least, Gobert was glad that advice wasn't taken by his head coach while taking a jab at Barkley.

“I don’t watch these guys. … I’m glad coach didn’t listen to his advice,” - Rudy Gobert

Gobert's Response to Barkley

Was happy Coach Finch didn't bench him, as Barkley wanted

When Minnesota trailed Denver 53-38 at halftime, Gobert had a difficult first half. He only put up three points and five rebounds, missing all three of his field-goal attempts. On the other side, Nikola Jokić got whatever he wanted against Gobert with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to go with five assists.

This prompted NBA legend Charles Barkley to give his advice to Minnesota coach Chris Finch during the "Inside The NBA" halftime show.

Then the second half came around, and Minnesota had a brilliant turnaround. They outscored the Nuggets 60-37, seeing their offense come to life and their defense suffocate the Nuggets after struggling throughout the first half.

As for Gobert, he made big plays down the stretch. He had 10 points and four rebounds and a block in the last 24 minutes, making a deep fadeaway two-point jumper and four crucial free throws that usually held him back during the regular season.

Even though Jokić finished with 34 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists, his efficiency wore down in the second half. He went 7-of-16 from the field and 2-of-8 from downtown, sustaining fatigue as he played all but one minute in Game 7.

After the game, Gobert responded to a reporter's question about Barkley saying he should be benched. It was a simple jab, to say the least.

Gobert ended the series averaging 10.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 60.5 percent shooting from the field.

What's Next For Gobert And Minnesota

Advance to first conference finals since 2004

Gobert can feel satisfied that he is proving the doubters about his talent. With questions surrounding him after he won his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, beating the MVP Jokić and the defending champs is a big feat for the French big man.

Minnesota can bask in their success for another series, returning to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004, the franchise's best year in their history. What better way for Gobert and the squad to surpass that by making the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history?

The West Finals will begin on May 22 with Minnesota hosting Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EST.