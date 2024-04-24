Highlights Rudy Gobert believes players are triggered by his style of play.

Despite not being a flashy player, he is in line to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

Gobert needs to continue playing the way he does in order for the Timberwolves to find success in the Playoffs.

Last season was one to forget for Rudy Gobert. Following a trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Utah Jazz, Gobert had a difficult season. Knocked out in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, a lot of Minnesota's problems were blamed on Gobert. After all, it had taken a haul of four first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, the draft rights of Walker Kessler, and three players to get him.

This season, however, has been a revelation for Gobert. After rumors suggested the Timberwolves should move on from him, the French center brought his A-game in 2023-24. Leading the team on the defensive end, Gobert once again found himself in Defensive Player of the Year conversations, while also helping the team to the third seed in the Western Conference.

But, as is often the case, it's difficult to forget about the past. What the Timberwolves gave up for Gobert is still considered overkill, especially considering it's the kind of package that can get you an MVP-level player. However, Gobert believes that all the criticism and backlash he receives comes down to his playing style. As he told ESPN Daily, people are bothered by the odd guy from France winning awards.

"In their eyes, I'm more like the odd guy from France that's winning a lot of awards, and it can bother people. I impact the games in a very unique way. It's maybe not as cool or not as flashy as some other guys, so it's sometimes harder for them to respect that. I just think I'm just mostly misunderstood. I think I trigger a lot of these guys." - Rudy Gobert

Gobert Is in Line to Win Another DPOTY

The Frenchman has three Defensive Player of the Year awards already

As mentioned earlier, this season Rudy Gobert has had a rebirth of sorts. Following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign that saw him snap his streak of eight consecutive seasons with two blocks per game, Gobert has bounced back. He is playing some incredible basketball in Minnesota once more.

Averaging 14 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, Gobert has firmly cemented himself as the defensive stalwart for the Timberwolves. Not only does he have a defensive rating of 106.6, but he has also contributed to 50 percent of the team's blocks this season. All this has seen him once again among the candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.

Alongside his French compatriot Victor Wembanyama and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Gobert is a finalist for this year's award. And, if the bookmakers have it right, he is the odds-on favorite to win it. As per Draft Kings Sportsbook, Gobert has -3000 odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Defensive Player of the Year 2023–24 Odds Player Odds Rudy Gobert -3000 Victor Wembanyama +1000 Bam Adebayo +20,000

If Gobert does indeed end up winning the award this year, it would take his tally to four. He would then join the esteemed company of Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history with four Defensive Player of the Year awards. An honor, that would undoubtedly make him one of the greatest defenders of all time, and only further trigger players who, in his words, do not respect his style of play.

Gobert's Defense Will Be Key for the Timberwolves

The 31-year-old could be the difference-maker for Minnesota in the 2023-24 postseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in the midst of a first-round series with the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are leading the way for Minnesota on the offensive end, but on defense, it is undoubtedly Gobert. With the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the Suns, what Gobert brings to the table is incredibly important.

After two games, Gobert hasn't had much to do under the rim. He is currently averaging 16 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game. And, while the Suns do not seem to be much of a threat to him in the paint if the Timberwolves do progress, his defense will be necessary.

This is especially true if they go up against the likes of the Denver Nuggets or the OKC Thunder, who all have players that could give Gobert a tough time. That is when the center will have to be at his very best, and channel some Defensive Player of the Year performances.

Rudy Gobert Defensive Stats in the Playoffs Categories Stats DRTG 112.4 DREB 7.8 BLK 1.5 STL 0.7

The Timberwolves have high expectations for this season. They have the talent and the ability to make it all the way to the NBA Finals. But, if they are to make it to the promised land, they will need all their players firing on all cylinders, and that includes Gobert.