Highlights The Denver Nuggets regained first place in the Western Conference with a crucial win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic's 41-point performance solidified his MVP status, as he was unable to be guarded 1-on-1.

The playoff implications are huge, as the Nuggets now have a good chance to secure the top seed in the West.

The Western Conference has been a tight race between several teams all season, but with the season coming to a close in the this week, the race has come to a head. Wednesday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, two of the top teams in the West, represented that.

The two have flip-flopped between first place for most of the second half of the season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder navigating that same battle. But with the Nuggets’ crucial 116-107 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night, they took over possession of first place, one game ahead of the T’Wolves with two to play. Rudy Gobert was visibly frustrated after the loss in a quote revealed by Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore.

“We shouldn’t let them off the hook for playing that way, and then punish them inside with driving the ball. Punish them with passing, all kind of ways. But we cannot let teams off the hook for switching. We’re a big team and we got to take advantage of it.” —Rudy Gobert

Gobert claimed that the T’Wolves “let them off the hook” allowing the Nuggets to win. According to him, the Nuggets featured a ‘small lineup’ that kept switching up on the defense, causing chaos that Minnesota was not prepared for.

"I think we didn’t take advantage of the small lineup. They were switching everything. They were switching small guys on me and Naz and we took tough shots. I think we have some work to do as a team. We have to prepare for that -- teams switching on us with the size that we have. We got to punish them inside. We have bigs that can punish them inside, but we got to do it consistently.”

Jokic Goes Insane vs. Timberwolves

Jokic scored 41 points in the game, the 20th time he's done so

The MVP favorite, Nikola Jokic, put up 41 points in the game, his 20th career 40 point game. He also notched 11 rebounds and seven assists, capping off an incredible night. Gobert, the league’s top defender, had no answer for the Serbian’s elite offense.

“Nikola always embraces the physicality. He never shies away from it. Rudy Gobert is going to be a Hall of Fame player one day. Gobert is going to be regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. And it just speaks to how great Nikola is. I don't think anybody in the NBA can guard Nikola 1-on-1.” — Michael Malone

When asked about the MVP race, Jokic responded with a humble answer, saying that there are a lot of players who have played up to elite calibers, and that the award could go either way.

Playoff Implications of Nuggets' Win Over T'Wolves

The Nuggets' win now gives the team a good chance to win the West

This game had huge implications upon the greater spectrum of the NBA standings, as whoever won the game would have a distinct advantage in seeding.

As mentioned, these two teams are both at the top of the West, and now, Denver has a one game lead over Minnesota with two to play. The West could certainly still be won by the T’Wolves, but it will be a tall order.

“We knew what this game was going to determine,” Edwards said. “If we won it, we knew we were going to possibly be the No. 1 seed, and if we lost it, we knew they’d possibly be the No. 1 seed. I think we cared before but now that we lost we can’t do nothing about it.” —Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves will close out the season at home, facing the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will finish on the road, facing the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

In terms of schedule, the Nuggets appear to have the easier path, as the two teams they will face possess losing records. However, the results remain to be seen, and the West is far from settled.