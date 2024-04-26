Highlights Three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert faces criticism from NBA players despite continued on-court success.

The Jazz failed in the postseason due to Gobert's perceived defensive weaknesses.

Gobert aims to rewrite his narrative with the Timberwolves, currently holding a 2-0 playoff lead over the Phoenix Suns.

It's difficult to find a player more disrespected in the modern NBA than Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner is on track to win his fourth, yet the sentiment of his on-court contributions among voters isn't shared by his peers.

In a recent anonymous NBA player poll, Gobert was voted the most overrated player in the league by nearly 14 percent of his peers. These sentiments aren't just kept private. Many players, notably Golden State's Draymond Green, have publicly dismissed Gobert's impact. Even Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal has been openly critical of Gobert, claiming he doesn't view him as an elite defender, despite his accolades.

A Broken Reputation

Three Defensive Player of the Year awards, zero Conference Finals appearances

So why is Gobert's perception so down in the dumps among his peers, despite the constant validation from voters? The 2021 Western Conference Semifinals series between the first seed Utah Jazz and fourth seed Los Angeles Clippers played a pivotal role in breaking down Gobert's reputation as an elite defender.

The Jazz entered the postseason with the best record in the league and a formidable interior defense anchored by Gobert. After going down 0-2 in the series, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue adjusted by running a five-out offense to drag Gobert out of the paint. This resulted in a barrage of open threes for the Clippers, spearheading four straight victories. The loss tarnished Gobert's legacy, with many doubting his perimeter defense, and his ability to translate his regular season success to the postseason.

Rudy Gobert - Career Playoff Runs Season Record Playoff Result 2016-17 (UTA) 51-31 (5th in West) Lost 2nd Round to GSW (4-0) 2017-18 (UTA) 48-34 (5th in West) Lost 2nd Round to HOU (4-1) 2018-19 (UTA) 50-32 (5th in West) Lost 1st Round to HOU (4-1) 2019-20 (UTA) 44-28 (6th in West) Lost 1st Round to DEN (4-3) 2020-21 (UTA) 52-20 (1st in West) Lost 2nd Round to LAC (4-2) 2021-22 (UTA) 49-33 (5th in West) Lost 1st Round to DAL (4-2) 2022-23 (MIN) 42-40 (8th in West) Lost 1st Round to DEN (4-1) 2023-24 (MIN) 56-26 (3rd in West) TBD

After six failed postseasons, the Jazz decided to blow up their roster. Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for one of the largest assortments of assets sent for an individual player, much to the dismay of the NBA audience. The package sent to the Jazz included five first round picks, five players, and a pick swap, and was cited as possibly the biggest overpay in league history.

In the 2023 NBA season, the injury-ridden Timberwolves struggled, limping to the eighth seed prior to losing 4-1 in the first round to the eventual champions. Their disappointing finish only fueled the narrative around Gobert even further. Many felt that Timberwolves traded away their future for inevitable mediocrity, and were destined to be a perennial play-in team.

Rudy Will Attempt to Rewrite His Narrative

Timberwolves are up 2-0 against the Suns

But things are different this season. After a dominant regular season in which the Timberwolves held the league's best defense, they entered the postseason as the third seed and are currently holding a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns.

Unlike his previous playoff efforts, Gobert's team hasn't collapsed defensively. If anything, it's been better than ever. The Timberwolves held the Suns to less than 100 points in both of their games.

The Suns are attacking Gobert the same way the Clippers did in 2021, but to no avail. They're taking him out of the paint and forcing him to guard the perimeter, but he's holding his own. In the possession below, he's able to keep up with a faster Devin Booker on the perimeter. Since Booker can't beat Gobert off the dribble, he opts to go for a three instead, which is well contested by Gobert.

His ability to adapt to Phoenix's perimeter bombardment has taken away shooting opportunities from their elite scorers, and it's the reason why the Suns have struggled offensively in both of their matches. Of course, Gobert isn't doing it all on his own. Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, and the rest of the Timberwolves have been elite defensively on the perimeter, as they have been all season long.

But that's the difference between Gobert's current team and his former one. Unlike his Jazz teams, the Timberwolves have the right talent to support Gobert. He's not a one-man defense, nor does he need to be because he has the right personnel around him. The Jazz lacked perimeter defenders, and once they were exposed in the postseason, the blame was shifted to Gobert.

Now that he has the right players around him, he's looking to shift the narrative around his name. Gobert is looking to prove to his peers that he is an elite defender, and that his game does translate to the postseason. The Timberwolves have taken a commanding 2-0 lead, and they're looking to continue their run with Gobert anchoring the team's elite defense.