Thanks to the NFL's The International Player Pathway program, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs landed one of the most outstanding young rugby players in the world, Louis Rees-Zammit. The former rugby star attended rookie minicamp, and Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid seemed pleased with the international player making the most of his reps.

When asked about Rees-Zammit's progress, Reid stated:

This was good for him... he got a lot of reps... This gave him an opportunity to really jump in and learn. He's so diligent with everything and wants to be so good at everything. I've appreciated that. You can see the progress he's made.

Rees-Zammit is expected to be utilized in the return game, with room for future consideration in the offense.

Every person who has ever played football must buckle up the chin straps for the first time, but for Rees-Zammit, it will be in an NFL uniform. The accelerated learning process has begun in rookie minicamp, and it's sink or swim for the ex-rugger.

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With Rees-Zammit being a Pathway Program player, his presence in camp offers no risk of taking up a roster spot. If anything, his rugby abilities might prove invaluable with the new kickoff rule debuting this season.

Reid pointed out how even the ball shape is different for the aspiring NFL player.

He's done a good job of working on holding the ball. They do hold it a little bit different, bigger ball and not quite as pointy as a football. He's done a good job with that, working that. He'll learn the pad level the first time he gets hit (and) he'll be able to adjust where he's at there.

Rees-Zammit's presence has been a big talking point for Chiefs Kingdom, and whether he'll be able to transition into a whole different game like American football.

Tight end and Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce discussed the former rugby player's uphill climb on an episode of his podcast with his recently retired brother, Jason Kelce, New Heights.

It's gonna be a humbling experience at first. It's not easy to just make that jump. They're two completely different games. But he is an athlete, and that's what the Chiefs saw. He's a smart kid, smart player, so he's going to be able to pick up the offense eventually, but it's going to be a tough few months for him here while he's getting acclimated to the NFL.

The Chiefs' offense added speedster and former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, but after a lackluster supporting cast last season, expect Rees-Zammit to get a shot at proving his worth in the offensive scheme. Ree-Zammit's mix of speed and elusiveness could make him a serious threat for big plays.

Since the NFL began this program, 18 players have signed contracts to appear on 53-man rosters, including Philadelphia Eagles' starting offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Attending USF's pro day, Rees-Zammit's second 40-yard dash run clocked in at 4.43s.

If Rees-Zammit can find a way into the special teams for the 53-man roster, he will likely see opportunities in the backfield or maybe even on wide receiver sweep plays. Reid is known to have a fun offensive playbook, so don't be surprised to see some wacky option pitches to or from the ex-rugby player.

Source: NFL

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.