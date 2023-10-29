Highlights Rui Hachimura has the potential for a breakout season with the Lakers, as he has already shown improvements in shooting, finishing, and defense.

Since arriving to the L.A. Lakers after a mid-season trade, Rui Hachimura has gone from strength-to-strength and has established himself as one of the Purple and Gold’s most important role players for the regular season. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the belief around the organization is that the 25-year-old is just ‘scratching the surface’ on what he can do on the basketball court, with him now in an environment upon which he can develop his ‘unique skills’.

Trade deadline transformation

After getting off to a cold 2-10 start to the season last year, and still being quite a way off an NBA play-in tournament spot with the February trade deadline looming ever closer, the Lakers decided to go all in bringing in roster reinforcements to make a push for that coveted play-in tournament berth.

In their first roll of the dice, they made a deal with the Washington Wizards, deciding to trade for Japanese-born forward Rui Hachimura, and sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in exchange for his services, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Hachimura had grown out of favor in Washington, not receiving a rookie contract extension, and was looking to start afresh elsewhere. Wojnarowski’s report suggested the Lakers had the intention of extending him during the off-season. Sticking to their word, they inked him to a three-year, $51 million deal at the beginning of free-agency, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

After the failed Russell Westbrook-LeBron James-Anthony Davis big three, the LakeShow were left with no choice other than to break up the partnership if they were to go on a rally toward the end of the season. As a result, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that reunited the Lakers with former No. 2 overall pick, D’Angelo Russell, as well as receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

This moved sparked a Lakers fight back, and they would go on a 17-9 run to close out the regular season, finishing as the number seven seed, only just missing out on an automatic playoff berth. There is no doubt that their new additions had altered their season’s trajectory, and to that both Russell and Vanderbilt were rewarded with contract extensions. According to Wojnarowski, Russell signed a two-year, $37 million deal, while Vanderbilt agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The hope from the Lakers perspective is that by going in the direction of roster continuity, they can pick up where they left off last season, where they made the Western Conference finals, and go on to establish themselves as genuine title challengers in the West.

Medina – Hachimura has ‘unique skills that weren’t fully developed’

Medina believes that in LA where there is continuity among the roster and coaching staff, the Japanese-born forward is now in an environment where he has the potential to take monumental strides in the development of his all-around game, noting that he had already shown improvements in his shooting, finishing and defense during the post-season.

When asked whether it was realistic to expect Hachimura to have a breakout season, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT…

“I think it is realistic because he's already grown a lot ever since he got to the Lakers. He improved a lot during the playoffs with his outside shooting, his finishing, his defense, and I think the Lakers feel like he's just getting started. It’s not like we should be expecting Rui to become an all-star, at least not this season, but they very much feel like he's just scratching the surface because he has all these unique skills that weren’t fully developed, partly because he was in a much different environment with the [Washington] Wizards where there wasn't much continuity, and they weren't winning”.

Last season’s statistics

There is no doubt that Hachimura’s move to Los Angeles was a beneficial one, both individually and for the team, where the team’s post-season run can be largely attributed to the stand-out performances from the six-foot-eight forward.

Rui Hachimura - NBA Career Statistics (2020-Present) Minutes Played 26.8 Points 12.4 Assists 1.3 Rebounds 5.0 Steals 0.6 Blocks 0.2 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Up until being traded, as a member of the Wizards, Hachimura was averaging 13.0 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.7 percent from behind the three-point line in just 24.3 minutes of play, per Statmuse. There he was utilized mainly as a part of the second rotation coming off the bench in all 30 games in which he played. After his switch to Los Angeles, his numbers suffered a slight dip, where in 33 regular season games for the LakeShow, he averaged only 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds on 48.5 percent field goal shooting and only 29.6 percent from deep.

However, that could be attributed to having to learn an entirely new system in an environment vastly different from Washington, and during the Lakers’ historic post-season run, Rui really came into his own. Averaging, 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, the Gonzaga alum shot with incredible efficiency, shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from three in 24.3 minutes of action per game. His performances, including a notable 29 point outing in game 1 of the first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, showed exactly what he was capable of under the leadership of head coach Darvin Ham.

Arguably, Rui Hachimura earned his contract extension pay day based on his post-season performances, and now he has had a full off-season to learn the system and develop chemistry with his teammates, there is the potential for him to really take off and have a stellar season. With that will likely come Lakers’ victories, so there is the potential for it to be a win-win all round for the organization that don the Purple and Gold.