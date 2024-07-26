Highlights The Premier League has announced new chips and changes to Fantasy Premier League ahead of 2024-25.

The new Mystery Chip will be announced later on in the season.

Changes to the Bonus Points system favour attacking players over defenders.

There have been some overdue tweaks to Fantasy Premier League this season and these new rules and features will change the way we pick our teams. Rolling up to five free transfers, having a mystery chip added and a refresh to the bonus points system should mean rewards for the more engaged managers who enjoy planning ahead.

There is also a new pitch view interface on the FPL site and app and should also have fewer double gameweeks, now FA Cup replays have been scrapped from the first round. With that in mind, here are some of the ways the latest changes will impact your strategy.

Up to Five Free Transfers

Players can start saving

Rolling up to five free transfers is arguably the most notable of the changes. Previously, you could only roll up to two transfers and if they weren’t used by week two they were wiped. It felt unfair for the hundreds of thousands that forget to change their team each week and now for those that do miss several deadlines, they could come back to the game with up to five free transfers to completely revamp their team in what will feel like a mini wildcard.

Planners will benefit from this change and, with more freedom in the transfer market, we might see a shift in buying and selling habits with high-priced assets. Banking transfers will allow managers to target players with a red-hot fixture run or indulge in more short-term punts targeting premium players that might require a couple of transfers to re-shuffle budget.

Gone are the days of using a single transfer on a 4.5 million defender just because you have no other ideas, and you don’t want to lose that transfer completely. Buying the game's most expensive players such as record-breaker Erling Haaland also means selling other high-priced options, which will unnerve many as the fear of being instantly punished will feel higher than ever. But FPL has always been a game of finding the right risk-reward balance and we’re about to be tested on this element to an even greater extent as we make these weekly decisions centered around our premiums.

We’re also now likely to see managers be less active in the transfer market on a weekly basis as we attempt to accumulate moves to target these more exciting picks later down the line. If that is the case then having a good first substitute will be vital. Stronger bench options will be needed if one of your players is dropped, injured or suspended. Previously, we might have knee-jerk sold that player, but now if that move hinders our plan for later down the line, we might rotate them out for a couple of weeks and simply bench them.

Mystery New Chip

Details yet to emerge

Free Hit, Bench Boost, Triple Captain and two Wildcards (for each half of the season) remain but the introduction of a new mystery chip has had FPL managers speculating what that could be. FPL have announced that “All will be revealed ahead of January 2025, so that you can plan ahead before the chip becomes playable in January.”

Those that played the UEFA version of Euro Fantasy will have fond memories of the Limitless Chip which would surely prove popular in FPL – its effectively the Free Hit (unlimited changes for one week only) with unlimited budget to spend so you can fill your team with the high-priced players. We will likely have to wait until December until we find out more but it will make many wary of using their other chips early in the season until we know the full picture.

Best Defence - 2023/24 Premier League Season Rank Club Goals Conceded xGC Clean Sheets 1 Arsenal 29 28.4 18 2 Man City 34 35.9 13 3 Liverpool 41 46.2 10 4 Everton 51 56.1 13 5 Crystal Palace 58 53 10

Bonus Points Changes

New format could favour attackers

The bonus points system (BPS) has had a refresh with the addition of four new metrics to the existing 32. Goal line clearances (+3BPS), fouls won (+1BPS) and shots on target (+2BPS) are now rewarded whilst defenders conceding a goal are punished (-4BPS) and goalkeepers who save a penalty are rewarded to a lesser extent (+9 instead of +15).

In a nutshell, with the new changes, expect to see defensive players pick up fewer bonus points and attacking players earn more.

Identifying which players win the most fouls and accumulate the most shots on target could bear fruit. When we look at last season's data, those ranking highest for fouls earned might underwhelm as FPL assets but those that take more shots are the more expected, popular FPL assets who are now going to be even more attractive to buy.

Fouls won 2023/24 season Bruno Guimarães 108 Jordan Ayew 94 Mohammed Kudus 75 James Maddison 74 John McGinn 69 Anthony Gordon 67

When converting last season's numbers to the final BPS score for a player, lots of the game's popular players would have had a huge boost with Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Solanke and Jarrod Bowen all netting an 18%+ BPS increase.

Shots on Target 2023/24 Season Erling Haaland 57 Mohamed Salah 54 Phil Foden 48 Ollie Watkins 47 Cole Palmer 46 Darwin Nunez 46

Strategy Options

How best to maximise the changes

The biggest change to the game is no doubt having the ability to roll up to five free transfers. It’s difficult to know exactly how this will turn out and what strategies the best FPL managers will deploy but I expect many to build deeper squads, with more bench options allowing the chance of accumulating transfers to make wholesale moves every three or four weeks.

